Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1314433016
Nashville1045352814
New England936333122
Philadelphia954313019
Atlanta748293731
Columbus864283626
Orlando City756272522
CF Montréal891252027
D.C. United685232626
Charlotte FC685232735
New York City FC478202025
New York468201318
Toronto FC3610191724
Chicago368172227
Inter Miami CF5120151624

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC962293420
Los Angeles FC835292516
Seattle864282417
San Jose756272120
FC Dallas765262119
Houston773242021
Real Salt Lake675232028
Vancouver557222721
Portland576212024
Sporting Kansas City595202127
Minnesota United575201522
Austin FC584191827
LA Galaxy394131427
Colorado297131427

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

