All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC833272611
New York745262617
Philadelphia618262011
Orlando City764252023
CF Montréal762232827
Cincinnati772232326
New England655232726
Charlotte FC682201619
Atlanta554192220
Inter Miami CF573181524
Columbus455171817
Toronto FC483152129
D.C. United482141724
Chicago375141420

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC933303017
Real Salt Lake844282019
Austin FC843272918
FC Dallas744252415
LA Galaxy753241816
Nashville655231918
Seattle662202017
Vancouver682201828
Colorado564191718
Houston573181819
Minnesota United573181617
Sporting Kansas City494161629
Portland367162226
San Jose376152534

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you