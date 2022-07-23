All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1029393315
New York City FC1145383921
New York966333022
CF Montréal1082323435
Orlando City876302630
Columbus758292722
Cincinnati786273237
Charlotte FC8112262527
Inter Miami CF794252231
New England677253234
Atlanta686242931
Chicago6105232127
Toronto FC5124192639
D.C. United5113182541

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1343424022
Austin FC1245414224
Real Salt Lake966332826
Minnesota United984312925
Nashville876302727
FC Dallas768293125
LA Galaxy893272827
Portland669273330
Seattle8102262624
Vancouver795262334
Houston7104252729
Colorado686242427
San Jose587223341
Sporting Kansas City5125201938

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 16

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you