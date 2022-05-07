All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York52318168
Philadelphia51318136
CF Montréal532172019
Orlando City542171315
Cincinnati551161417
New York City FC432141910
Atlanta442141514
Charlotte FC461131013
Columbus334131511
D.C. United450121213
New England352111618
Toronto FC352111621
Inter Miami CF36110919
Chicago24410711

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC71122218
Austin FC61220228
FC Dallas51419167
LA Galaxy53116107
Real Salt Lake424161013
Minnesota United44214119
Colorado333121111
Houston343121213
Nashville33312910
Portland236121116
Sporting Kansas City2639816
Seattle2517913
San Jose15361523
Vancouver1614617

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

New England 2, Miami 0

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Columbus 3, D.C. United 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 0

Sunday, May 1

New York City FC 3, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, May 7

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1

Atlanta 4, Chicago 1

Portland 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 0, New York City FC 0, tie

D.C. United 2, Houston 0

Columbus 2, New England 2, tie

Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you