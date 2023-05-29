All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1013332214
Nashville834282210
New England734252217
Philadelphia743242315
Atlanta645232925
Charlotte FC663212025
Orlando City545201717
D.C. United564192018
CF Montréal680181322
Columbus563182620
New York City FC464161619
Chicago347162124
New York357161013
Toronto FC357161519
Inter Miami CF590151418

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle852262113
Saint Louis City SC841252914
Los Angeles FC714252310
FC Dallas635231714
San Jose554191819
Minnesota United554191315
Houston553181312
Vancouver455171917
Portland474161924
Austin FC464161420
Real Salt Lake464161423
Sporting Kansas City384131322
Colorado276121222
LA Galaxy29391024

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

