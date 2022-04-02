All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia4011392
New York3111094
Atlanta3111098
Chicago203951
Columbus2128106
Orlando City222877
Toronto FC221779
D.C. United230655
Charlotte FC240669
Cincinnati2406814
New York City FC131456
New England131469
CF Montréal1314914
Inter Miami CF0311210

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC40113134
Real Salt Lake3121175
Austin FC2128135
FC Dallas212873
Colorado212875
Minnesota United212854
Seattle221766
Nashville221745
LA Galaxy220644
Sporting Kansas City240649
Portland113668
Houston112533
Vancouver131439
San Jose0322611

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

New York 1, New England 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you