All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1326453423
Nashville1165383017
New England1047373627
Columbus1066364330
Atlanta958354035
Philadelphia1074343525
Orlando City967343227
D.C. United896303230
CF Montréal8112262029
New York678262021
Chicago678262731
Charlotte FC688263038
New York City FC5711262428
Toronto FC31010191832
Inter Miami CF5133182233

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1272384024
Seattle1075352820
Los Angeles FC966333024
Real Salt Lake976333031
Austin FC885292929
FC Dallas895292425
San Jose778292629
Houston894282628
Vancouver677253229
Sporting Kansas City6107252832
Minnesota United686242229
Portland597222331
LA Galaxy597222333
Colorado3108171630

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0

New York 2, New England 1

Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie

Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 2

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

