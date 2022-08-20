All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1349484520
CF Montréal1384434341
New York City FC1276424630
New York1187404032
Columbus8610343227
New England8710343836
Orlando City9106332836
Inter Miami CF9106333241
Cincinnati889334245
Charlotte FC10142323340
Toronto FC8126303945
Chicago8116302834
Atlanta7108293438
D.C. United6154222849

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1843575424
Austin FC1456485434
FC Dallas1179423928
Minnesota United1195384035
Real Salt Lake1087373334
LA Galaxy10114344037
Seattle10133333534
Vancouver9116333145
Nashville899333436
Portland7712334240
Colorado8107313639
Houston7144253142
San Jose5119244053
Sporting Kansas City6155232648

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3, Portland 1

Miami 3, New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie

FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1

CF Montréal 3, Houston 2

LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday, August 16

Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, August 17

New York 2, Atlanta 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Friday, August 19

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

