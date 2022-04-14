All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia50116102
Orlando City3221187
New York32110106
Atlanta3211099
Charlotte FC340979
Chicago213952
Columbus2228107
Toronto FC2228911
CF Montréal23171115
D.C. United230655
Cincinnati2406814
New York City FC131456
New England1414812
Inter Miami CF1414615

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC41113146
LA Galaxy4201296
Real Salt Lake3131297
Austin FC31211145
FC Dallas31211104
Houston31211107
Nashville3211066
Portland22391013
Colorado222888
Minnesota United222855
Seattle221766
Sporting Kansas City2506511
Vancouver1414512
San Jose0422915

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday, April 10

Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0

Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you