Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England2247736540
Nashville12416525331
Philadelphia13811504534
New York City FC13118475234
Orlando City12911474747
Atlanta12910464235
D.C. United13145445250
New York12127433732
CF Montréal111010434441
Columbus11138414144
Inter Miami CF11165383450
Chicago9177343652
Toronto FC6179273762
Cincinnati4208203670

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City1777585634
Seattle1787585131
Colorado15710554533
Portland15134495051
Vancouver12911474343
LA Galaxy13127464650
Real Salt Lake13126455047
Minnesota United12119453740
Los Angeles FC12128445045
San Jose91310374150
Houston61412303651
FC Dallas61511294454
Austin FC8194283150

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

San Jose 4, Austin FC 0

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

