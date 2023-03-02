EXTERNAL () —
Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 2
Julian Carranza, PHI ~ 2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 2
Jordan Morris, SEA ~ 2
22 players tied with 1
Assists
Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC ~ 2
Eduard Loewen, STL ~ 2
17 players tied with 1
Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 8
Luiz Araujo, ATL ~ 7
Lewis Morgan, NYR ~ 6
Julian Carranza, PHI ~ 5
Ivan Franco, HOU ~ 5
8 players tied with 4
Shots on Goal
Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 3
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF ~ 3
Ivan Franco, HOU ~ 3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 3
Eduard Loewen, STL ~ 3
Jordan Morris, SEA ~ 3
Cristian Roldan, SEA ~ 3
13 players tied with 2
Cautions
33 players tied with 1
Cards
~ Y R TOTAL
33 players tied with 1
Goals-Allowed Avg.
David Bingham, POR ~ 0.00
Drake Callender, MCF ~ 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 0.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 0.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN ~ 0.00
Joe Willis, NSH ~ 0.00
Andre Blake, PHI ~ 1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN ~ 1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR ~ 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 1.00
Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL ~ 1.00
John Pulskamp, KC ~ 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, CLT ~ 1.00
Shutouts
David Bingham, POR ~ 1
Drake Callender, MCF ~ 1
Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 1
Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 1
Dayne St. Clair, MIN ~ 1
Joe Willis, NSH ~ 1
Saves
Drake Callender, MCF ~ 6
Roman Celentano, CIN ~ 6
Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 6
Brad Stuver, ATX ~ 6
Yohei Takaoka, VAN ~ 5
David Bingham, POR ~ 4
Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 4
Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 4
Pablo Sisniega, CLT ~ 4
William Yarbrough, COL ~ 4
