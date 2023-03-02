EXTERNAL () —

Goals

Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 2

Julian Carranza, PHI ~ 2

Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 2

Jordan Morris, SEA ~ 2

22 players tied with 1

Assists

Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 2

Mohanad Jeahze, DC ~ 2

Eduard Loewen, STL ~ 2

17 players tied with 1

Shots

Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 8

Luiz Araujo, ATL ~ 7

Lewis Morgan, NYR ~ 6

Julian Carranza, PHI ~ 5

Ivan Franco, HOU ~ 5

8 players tied with 4

Shots on Goal

Thiago Almada, ATL ~ 3

Shanyder Borgelin, MCF ~ 3

Ivan Franco, HOU ~ 3

Daniel Gazdag, PHI ~ 3

Eduard Loewen, STL ~ 3

Jordan Morris, SEA ~ 3

Cristian Roldan, SEA ~ 3

13 players tied with 2

Cautions

33 players tied with 1

Cards

~ Y R TOTAL

33 players tied with 1

Goals-Allowed Avg.

David Bingham, POR ~ 0.00

Drake Callender, MCF ~ 0.00

Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 0.00

Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 0.00

Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 0.00

Dayne St. Clair, MIN ~ 0.00

Joe Willis, NSH ~ 0.00

Andre Blake, PHI ~ 1.00

Roman Celentano, CIN ~ 1.00

Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR ~ 1.00

Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 1.00

Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 1.00

Maarten Paes, DAL ~ 1.00

John Pulskamp, KC ~ 1.00

Pablo Sisniega, CLT ~ 1.00

Shutouts

David Bingham, POR ~ 1

Drake Callender, MCF ~ 1

Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 1

Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 1

Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 1

Dayne St. Clair, MIN ~ 1

Joe Willis, NSH ~ 1

Saves

Drake Callender, MCF ~ 6

Roman Celentano, CIN ~ 6

Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 6

Brad Stuver, ATX ~ 6

Yohei Takaoka, VAN ~ 5

David Bingham, POR ~ 4

Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 4

Djordje Petrovic, NE ~ 4

Pablo Sisniega, CLT ~ 4

William Yarbrough, COL ~ 4



