Through Saturday, Feb. 25

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL2
Julian Carranza, PHI2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI2

18 players tied with 1

Assists
Daniel Gazdag, PHI2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC2
Eduard Loewen, STL2

16 players tied with 1

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL8
Luiz Araujo, ATL7
Lewis Morgan, NYR6
Julian Carranza, PHI5
Ivan Franco, HOU5
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF4
Enzo Copetti, CLT4
Daniel Gazdag, PHI4
Eduard Loewen, STL4
Paxton Pomykal, DAL4
Nicolas Stefanelli, MCF4
Karol Swiderski, CLT4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB4
Shots on Goal
Thiago Almada, ATL3
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF3
Ivan Franco, HOU3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI3
Eduard Loewen, STL3

8 players tied with 2

Cautions

28 players tied with 1

Cards
YRTOTAL

28 players tied with 1

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Drake Callender, MCF0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL0.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE0.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN0.00
Joe Willis, NSH0.00
Andre Blake, PHI1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL1.00
Zac MacMath, RSL1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL1.00
Pablo Sisniega, CLT1.00
Shutouts
Drake Callender, MCF1
Pedro Gallese, ORL1
Djordje Petrovic, NE1
Dayne St. Clair, MIN1
Joe Willis, NSH1
Saves
Drake Callender, MCF6
Roman Celentano, CIN6
Zac MacMath, RSL6
Brad Stuver, ATX6
Yohei Takaoka, VAN5
Pedro Gallese, ORL4
Djordje Petrovic, NE4
Pablo Sisniega, CLT4
Daniel, SJ3
Brad Guzan, ATL3
Maarten Paes, DAL3
James Pantemis, MTL3

