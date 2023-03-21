Through Saturday, March 18

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL4
Jesus Ferreira, DAL3
Klauss, STL3
Jordan Morris, SEA3
Caleb Wiley, ATL3

16 players tied with 2

Assists
Thiago Almada, ATL4
Daniel Gazdag, PHI4
Julian Gressel, VAN3
Eduard Loewen, STL3

12 players tied with 2

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL19
Erik Thommy, KC19
Luiz Araujo, ATL17
Daniel Salloi, KC17
Julian Carranza, PHI15
Christian Benteke, DC13
Juan Hernandez, CLB13
Klauss, STL13
Brandon Vazquez, CIN13
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB13
Shots on Goal
Erik Thommy, KC11
Julian Carranza, PHI8
Daniel Salloi, KC8
Heber, SEA7
Klauss, STL7
Thiago Almada, ATL6
Luciano Acosta, CIN5
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR5
Dylan Borrero, NE5
Ivan Franco, HOU5
Eduard Loewen, STL5
Mahala Opoku, LFC5
Emiliano Rigoni, ATX5
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB5
Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI3
Zac McGraw, POR3
Matias Pellegrini, NYC3

25 players tied with 2

Cards
YRTOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI303
Zac McGraw, POR303
Matias Pellegrini, NYC303

28 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Frei, SEA0.25
Joe Willis, NSH0.25
John McCarthy, LFC0.67
Dayne St. Clair, MIN0.67
Drake Callender, MCF0.75
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR0.75
Pedro Gallese, ORL0.75
Brad Guzan, ATL0.75
John Pulskamp, KC0.75
Roman Buerki, STL1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL1.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE1.00
Spencer Richey, CHI1.00
Eloy Room, CLB1.00
Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA3
Djordje Petrovic, NE3
Joe Willis, NSH3
Drake Callender, MCF2
Roman Celentano, CIN2
Pedro Gallese, ORL2
John McCarthy, LFC2
John Pulskamp, KC2

12 players tied with 1

Saves
Drake Callender, MCF21
Djordje Petrovic, NE19
Brad Stuver, ATX18
William Yarbrough, COL18
Pedro Gallese, ORL14
Zac MacMath, RSL14
Maarten Paes, DAL14
Yohei Takaoka, VAN14
Sean Johnson, TOR13
Jonathan Bond, LA12
Jonathan Sirois, MTL12

