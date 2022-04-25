Through Sunday, April 24
|Goals
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|6
|Jesus Jimenez, TOR
|6
|Leonardo Campana, MCF
|5
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|5
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|5
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|5
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|5
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|5
11 players tied with 4
|Assists
|Raheem Edwards, LA
|5
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|5
|Jan Gregus, SJ
|5
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|4
|Jonathan Osorio, TOR
|4
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|4
|Facundo Torres, ORL
|4
23 players tied with 3
|Shots
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|28
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|27
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|26
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|26
|Diego Rubio, COL
|25
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|24
|Jean Mota, MCF
|24
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|23
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|22
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|22
|Shots on Goal
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|14
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|13
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|12
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|12
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|11
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|11
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|11
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|10
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|10
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|10
|Cautions
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|5
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|5
|Gregore, MCF
|5
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|5
11 players tied with 4
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|5
|1
|6
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|5
|0
|5
|Gregore, MCF
|5
|0
|5
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|4
|1
|5
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|5
|0
|5
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|4
|1
|5
13 players tied with 4
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.63
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|0.63
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|0.63
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.67
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|0.75
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|0.75
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|0.88
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|1.00
|Steve Clark, HOU
|1.13
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.13
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.13
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.13
|Shutouts
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|5
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|5
|Andre Blake, PHI
|4
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|4
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|3
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|3
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|3
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|3
|Tim Melia, KC
|3
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|3
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|3
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|3
|William Yarbrough, COL
|3
|Saves
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|36
|Alex Bono, TOR
|35
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|35
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|30
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|27
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|25
|William Yarbrough, COL
|25
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|24
|Steve Clark, HOU
|23
|Bill Hamid, DC
|23
|Joe Willis, NSH
|23
