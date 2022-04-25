Through Sunday, April 24

Goals
Sebastian Driussi, ATX6
Jesus Jimenez, TOR6
Leonardo Campana, MCF5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC5
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ5
Jesus Ferreira, DAL5
Javier Hernandez, LA5
Brandon Vazquez, CIN5

11 players tied with 4

Assists
Raheem Edwards, LA5
Diego Fagundez, ATX5
Jan Gregus, SJ5
Hany Mukhtar, NSH4
Jonathan Osorio, TOR4
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR4
Facundo Torres, ORL4

23 players tied with 3

Shots
Cristian Espinoza, SJ28
Valentin Castellanos, NYC27
Javier Hernandez, LA26
Hany Mukhtar, NSH26
Diego Rubio, COL25
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ24
Jean Mota, MCF24
Brandon Vazquez, CIN23
Patryk Klimala, NYR22
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB22
Shots on Goal
Javier Hernandez, LA14
Karol Swiderski, CLT13
Valentin Castellanos, NYC12
Hany Mukhtar, NSH12
Sebastian Driussi, ATX11
Daniel Gazdag, PHI11
Brandon Vazquez, CIN11
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ10
Lewis Morgan, NYR10
Carlos Vela, LFC10
Cautions
Claudio Bravo, POR5
Mamadou Fall, LFC5
Gregore, MCF5
Wil Trapp, MIN5

11 players tied with 4

Cards
YRTOTAL
Claudio Bravo, POR516
Mamadou Fall, LFC505
Gregore, MCF505
Robin Jansson, ORL415
Wil Trapp, MIN505
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR415

13 players tied with 4

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI0.63
Maarten Paes, DAL0.63
Gabriel Slonina, CHI0.63
Dayne St. Clair, MIN0.67
Jonathan Bond, LA0.75
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR0.75
Brad Stuver, ATX0.88
Maxime Crepeau, LFC1.00
Steve Clark, HOU1.13
Pedro Gallese, ORL1.13
Eloy Room, CLB1.13
Joe Willis, NSH1.13
Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL5
Gabriel Slonina, CHI5
Andre Blake, PHI4
Jonathan Bond, LA4
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR3
Aljaz Ivacic, POR3
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT3
Zac MacMath, RSL3
Tim Melia, KC3
Maarten Paes, DAL3
Dayne St. Clair, MIN3
Brad Stuver, ATX3
William Yarbrough, COL3
Saves
Zac MacMath, RSL36
Alex Bono, TOR35
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT35
Aljaz Ivacic, POR30
Dayne St. Clair, MIN27
JT Marcinkowski, SJ25
William Yarbrough, COL25
Thomas Hasal, VAN24
Steve Clark, HOU23
Bill Hamid, DC23
Joe Willis, NSH23

