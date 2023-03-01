Through Monday, February 27

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL2
Julian Carranza, PHI2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI2
Jordan Morris, SEA2

22 players tied with 1

Assists
Daniel Gazdag, PHI2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC2
Eduard Loewen, STL2

17 players tied with 1

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL8
Luiz Araujo, ATL7
Lewis Morgan, NYR6
Julian Carranza, PHI5
Ivan Franco, HOU5

8 players tied with 4

Shots on Goal
Thiago Almada, ATL3
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF3
Ivan Franco, HOU3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI3
Eduard Loewen, STL3
Jordan Morris, SEA3
Cristian Roldan, SEA3

13 players tied with 2

Cautions

33 players tied with 1

Cards
YRTOTAL

33 players tied with 1

Goals-Allowed Avg.
David Bingham, POR0.00
Drake Callender, MCF0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL0.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE0.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN0.00
Joe Willis, NSH0.00
Andre Blake, PHI1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL1.00
Zac MacMath, RSL1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL1.00
John Pulskamp, KC1.00
Pablo Sisniega, CLT1.00
Shutouts
David Bingham, POR1
Drake Callender, MCF1
Stefan Frei, SEA1
Pedro Gallese, ORL1
Djordje Petrovic, NE1
Dayne St. Clair, MIN1
Joe Willis, NSH1
Saves
Drake Callender, MCF6
Roman Celentano, CIN6
Zac MacMath, RSL6
Brad Stuver, ATX6
Yohei Takaoka, VAN5
David Bingham, POR4
Pedro Gallese, ORL4
Djordje Petrovic, NE4
Pablo Sisniega, CLT4
William Yarbrough, COL4

