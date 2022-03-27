Through Saturday, March 26

Goals
Karol Swiderski, CLT4
Brandon Vazquez, CIN4
Carlos Vela, LFC4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB4
Sebastian Driussi, ATX3
Jesus Ferreira, DAL3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI3
Lewis Morgan, NYR3

22 players tied with 2

Assists
Frankie Amaya, NYR3
Ben Bender, CLT3
Raheem Edwards, LA3
Diego Fagundez, ATX3
Patryk Klimala, NYR3
Luca Petrasso, TOR3

27 players tied with 2

Shots
Brandon Vazquez, CIN18
Javier Hernandez, LA15
Hany Mukhtar, NSH14
Karol Swiderski, CLT14
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB13
Jean Mota, MCF13
Patryk Klimala, NYR13
Luis Amarilla, MIN12
Lucas Cavallini, VAN12
Sebastian Driussi, ATX12
Jesus Ferreira, DAL12
Daniel Salloi, KC12
Carlos Vela, LFC12
Shots on Goal
Karol Swiderski, CLT10
Carlos Vela, LFC9
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB8
Javier Hernandez, LA8
Brandon Vazquez, CIN8
Daniel Gazdag, PHI7
Patryk Klimala, NYR6
Talles Magno, NYC6
Josef Martinez, ATL6
Lewis Morgan, NYR6
Hany Mukhtar, NSH6
Cautions
Cesar Araujo, ORL3
Scott Caldwell, RSL3
Mamadou Fall, LFC3
Andy Najar, DC3
Ilie Sanchez, LFC3

50 players tied with 2

Cards
YRTOTAL
Cesar Araujo, ORL303
Claudio Bravo, POR213
Scott Caldwell, RSL303
Julian Carranza, PHI213
Mamadou Fall, LFC303
Robin Jansson, ORL213
Andy Najar, DC303
Miles Robinson, ATL213
Ilie Sanchez, LFC303

54 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Dayne St. Clair, MIN0.00
Gabriel Slonina, CHI0.25
Andre Blake, PHI0.50
Maxime Crepeau, LFC0.50
Pedro Gallese, ORL0.50
Steve Clark, HOU0.75
Maarten Paes, DAL0.75
Brad Stuver, ATX0.75
Zac MacMath, RSL0.80
Jonathan Bond, LA1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.00
Bill Hamid, DC1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC1.00
Tyler Miller, MIN1.00
William Yarbrough, COL1.00
Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL3
Gabriel Slonina, CHI3
Andre Blake, PHI2
Jonathan Bond, LA2
Maxime Crepeau, LFC2
Bill Hamid, DC2
Zac MacMath, RSL2
Tim Melia, KC2
Dayne St. Clair, MIN2
William Yarbrough, COL2
Saves
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT21
Bill Hamid, DC20
Zac MacMath, RSL19
Alex Bono, TOR16
Thomas Hasal, VAN15
Aljaz Ivacic, POR14
JT Marcinkowski, SJ14
Alec Kann, CIN13
William Yarbrough, COL13
Andre Blake, PHI12

