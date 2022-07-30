Through Friday, July 29

Goals
Valentin Castellanos, NYC13
Sebastian Driussi, ATX13
Jesus Ferreira, DAL12
Hany Mukhtar, NSH12
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ11
Brandon Vazquez, CIN11
Taxiarchis Fountas, DC10
Daniel Gazdag, PHI10
Cristian Arango, LFC9
Paul Arriola, DAL9
Dejan Joveljic, LA9
Lewis Morgan, NYR9
Romell Quioto, MTL9
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN9
Diego Rubio, COL9
Assists
Carles Gil, NE11
Kai Wagner, PHI11
Luciano Acosta, CIN10
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL9
Santiago Rodriguez, NYC9
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB9
Diego Fagundez, ATX8
Talles Magno, NYC8
Xherdan Shaqiri, CHI8
Carlos Vela, LFC8
Shots
Hany Mukhtar, NSH82
Valentin Castellanos, NYC81
Cristian Arango, LFC63
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ62
Brandon Vazquez, CIN58
Taxiarchis Fountas, DC57
Lewis Morgan, NYR56
Cristian Espinoza, SJ55
Diego Rubio, COL55
Gustavo Bou, NE54
Shots on Goal
Hany Mukhtar, NSH47
Valentin Castellanos, NYC33
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ29
Cristian Arango, LFC26
Brandon Vazquez, CIN25
Sebastian Driussi, ATX24
Taxiarchis Fountas, DC24
Daniel Gazdag, PHI24
Diego Rubio, COL24
Jesus Ferreira, DAL23
Lewis Morgan, NYR23
Karol Swiderski, CLT23
Cautions
Wil Trapp, MIN10
Valentin Castellanos, NYC9
Roger Espinoza, KC9
Teenage Hadebe, HOU9
Gregore, MCF8
Robin Jansson, ORL8
Jose Martinez, PHI8
Alex Muyl, NSH8
Pablo Ruiz, RSL8
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR8
Cards
YRTOTAL
Roger Espinoza, KC9110
Teenage Hadebe, HOU9110
Wil Trapp, MIN10010
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR8210
Valentin Castellanos, NYC909
Robin Jansson, ORL819
Jose Martinez, PHI819
Julian Carranza, PHI718
Gregore, MCF808
Damion Lowe, MCF718
Alex Muyl, NSH808
Miguel Angel Navarro, CHI718
Daniel Pereira, ATX628
Pablo Ruiz, RSL808
Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI0.68
Maxime Crepeau, LFC1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC1.00
Eloy Room, CLB1.05
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.10
Maarten Paes, DAL1.10
Brad Stuver, ATX1.16
Dayne St. Clair, MIN1.20
Zac MacMath, RSL1.23
Joe Willis, NSH1.25
Shutouts
Sean Johnson, NYC11
Andre Blake, PHI9
Gabriel Slonina, CHI9
Zac MacMath, RSL8
Jonathan Bond, LA7
Pedro Gallese, ORL7
Eloy Room, CLB7
William Yarbrough, COL7
Maxime Crepeau, LFC6
Brad Stuver, ATX6
Saves
JT Marcinkowski, SJ79
Zac MacMath, RSL73
Aljaz Ivacic, POR70
Dayne St. Clair, MIN70
Andre Blake, PHI68
Steve Clark, HOU66
Alex Bono, TOR65
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT65
Sean Johnson, NYC58
Eloy Room, CLB58

