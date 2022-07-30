Through Friday, July 29
|Goals
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|13
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|13
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|12
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|12
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|11
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|11
|Taxiarchis Fountas, DC
|10
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|10
|Cristian Arango, LFC
|9
|Paul Arriola, DAL
|9
|Dejan Joveljic, LA
|9
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|9
|Romell Quioto, MTL
|9
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|9
|Diego Rubio, COL
|9
|Assists
|Carles Gil, NE
|11
|Kai Wagner, PHI
|11
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|10
|Mauricio Pereyra, ORL
|9
|Santiago Rodriguez, NYC
|9
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|9
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|8
|Talles Magno, NYC
|8
|Xherdan Shaqiri, CHI
|8
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|8
|Shots
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|82
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|81
|Cristian Arango, LFC
|63
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|62
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|58
|Taxiarchis Fountas, DC
|57
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|56
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|55
|Diego Rubio, COL
|55
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|54
|Shots on Goal
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|47
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|33
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|29
|Cristian Arango, LFC
|26
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|25
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|24
|Taxiarchis Fountas, DC
|24
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|24
|Diego Rubio, COL
|24
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|23
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|23
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|23
|Cautions
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|10
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|9
|Roger Espinoza, KC
|9
|Teenage Hadebe, HOU
|9
|Gregore, MCF
|8
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|8
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|8
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|8
|Pablo Ruiz, RSL
|8
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|8
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Roger Espinoza, KC
|9
|1
|10
|Teenage Hadebe, HOU
|9
|1
|10
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|10
|0
|10
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|8
|2
|10
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|9
|0
|9
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|8
|1
|9
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|8
|1
|9
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|7
|1
|8
|Gregore, MCF
|8
|0
|8
|Damion Lowe, MCF
|7
|1
|8
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|8
|0
|8
|Miguel Angel Navarro, CHI
|7
|1
|8
|Daniel Pereira, ATX
|6
|2
|8
|Pablo Ruiz, RSL
|8
|0
|8
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.68
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.05
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.10
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.10
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|1.16
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|1.20
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|1.23
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.25
|Shutouts
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|11
|Andre Blake, PHI
|9
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|9
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|8
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|7
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|7
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|William Yarbrough, COL
|7
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|6
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|6
|Saves
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|79
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|73
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|70
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|70
|Andre Blake, PHI
|68
|Steve Clark, HOU
|66
|Alex Bono, TOR
|65
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|65
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|58
|Eloy Room, CLB
|58
