|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
|Sunday, Oct. 16
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks
Montreal 2, Orlando 0
|Monday, Oct. 17
New York City 3, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Thursday, Oct. 20
Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
|Sunday, Oct. 23
New York City 3, Montreal 1
Austin 2, Dallas 1
|Sunday, Oct. 30
New York City at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 4 p.m.
