All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, noon

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Salt Lake at Austin, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Miami vs, New York City at Harrison, N.J., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New York Red Bulls-Cincinnati winner at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy-Nashville winner at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Montreal-Orlando winner vs. New York City-Miami winner, 1 p.m.

Austin-Real Salt Lake winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Philadelphia_New York Red Bulls-Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami winner-Montreal-Orlando winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Los Angeles_LA Galaxy-Nashville winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota_Austin-Salt Lake winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5

Conference final winners, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you