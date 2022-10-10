|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, noon
Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 16
Salt Lake at Austin, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Montreal, 8 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 17
Miami at New York City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New York Red Bulls-Cincinnati winner at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy-Nashville winner at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 23
Montreal-Orlando winner vs. New York City-Miami winner, 1 p.m.
Austin-Real Salt Lake winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota winner, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 30
Philadelphia_New York Red Bulls-Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami winner-Montreal-Orlando winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Los Angeles_LA Galaxy-Nashville winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota_Austin-Salt Lake winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 4 p.m.
