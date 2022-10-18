|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
|Sunday, Oct. 16
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks
Montreal 2, Orlando 0
|Monday, Oct. 17
New York City 3, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Thursday, Oct. 20
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 23
New York City at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 30
Philadelphia_Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami_Montreal winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Los Angeles_LA Galaxy winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota_Austin winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 4 p.m.
