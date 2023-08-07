AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|431
|000
|010
|—
|9
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|8
|0
P.López, Headrick (8) and Jeffers; Wentz, Brieske (4), Holton (6), Foley (7), Lange (8), Short (9) and Rogers. W_P.López 7-6. L_Wentz 2-10. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (9), Correa (13). Detroit, Maton (8).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Boston
|001
|010
|004
|—
|6
|6
|1
Ragans, Wittgren (7), C.Hernández (9) and Fermin; Bello, Winckowski (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong, McGuire. W_K.Jansen 3-5. L_C.Hernández 1-7. HRs_Boston, Reyes (1).
|Toronto
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|0
Ryu, J.Jackson (5), G.Cabrera (6), Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Mayza (8), Hicks (9) and D.Jansen; G.Williams, E.De Los Santos (8), Sandlin (9) and Naylor. W_Swanson 3-2. L_E.De Los Santos 4-2. Sv_Hicks (10). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (8).
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Chicago
|020
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Cole, Kahnle (8) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Cease, Honeywell Jr. (6), Ramsey (7), Shaw (8) and Grandal. W_Cease 5-5. L_Cole 10-3. Sv_Shaw (1). HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|805
|000
|—
|13
|15
|1
|San Diego
|005
|001
|001
|—
|7
|11
|0
Gonsolin, J.Kelly (7), Hudson (8) and Smith; Lugo, S.Wilson (4), Barlow (6), L.García (7), Cosgrove (9) and Campusano. W_Gonsolin 7-4. L_Lugo 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), K.Hernández (7). San Diego, Campusano (4).
|Miami
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|002
|200
|10x
|—
|5
|6
|1
E.Pérez, Brazoban (5), Okert (7), Scott (8) and Fortes, Stallings; Williamson, Sims (7), Gibaut (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson. W_Williamson 4-2. L_E.Pérez 5-4. Sv_A.Díaz (33). HRs_Miami, Soler (27), Chisholm Jr. (11). Cincinnati, Encarnacion-Strand (2), Votto (13).
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|006
|100
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Strider, Tonkin (3), Johnson (6), Minter (7), Iglesias (8) and S.Murphy; Bido, Y.De Los Santos (5), Borucki (5), Hernandez (6), Mlodzinski (6), Perdomo (8), Bednar (9) and Rodríguez. W_Mlodzinski 2-2. L_Strider 12-4. Sv_Bednar (23). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (26). Pittsburgh, Joe (9).
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|500
|34x
|—
|12
|13
|0
P.Lambert, Bird (4), Bard (6), Seabold (7) and E.Díaz; F.Peralta, E.Peguero (8), Chafin (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_F.Peralta 8-8. L_P.Lambert 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Tovar (11). Milwaukee, Turang (6), T.Taylor (4), Frelick (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.