AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota4310000109121
Detroit000000003380

P.López, Headrick (8) and Jeffers; Wentz, Brieske (4), Holton (6), Foley (7), Lange (8), Short (9) and Rogers. W_P.López 7-6. L_Wentz 2-10. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (9), Correa (13). Detroit, Maton (8).

Kansas City000000200281
Boston001010004661

Ragans, Wittgren (7), C.Hernández (9) and Fermin; Bello, Winckowski (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong, McGuire. W_K.Jansen 3-5. L_C.Hernández 1-7. HRs_Boston, Reyes (1).

Toronto000000021350
Cleveland000000010150

Ryu, J.Jackson (5), G.Cabrera (6), Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Mayza (8), Hicks (9) and D.Jansen; G.Williams, E.De Los Santos (8), Sandlin (9) and Naylor. W_Swanson 3-2. L_E.De Los Santos 4-2. Sv_Hicks (10). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (8).

New York000000100161
Chicago02000003x560

Cole, Kahnle (8) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Cease, Honeywell Jr. (6), Ramsey (7), Shaw (8) and Grandal. W_Cease 5-5. L_Cole 10-3. Sv_Shaw (1). HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (15).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles00080500013151
San Diego0050010017110

Gonsolin, J.Kelly (7), Hudson (8) and Smith; Lugo, S.Wilson (4), Barlow (6), L.García (7), Cosgrove (9) and Campusano. W_Gonsolin 7-4. L_Lugo 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), K.Hernández (7). San Diego, Campusano (4).

Miami100000010252
Cincinnati00220010x561

E.Pérez, Brazoban (5), Okert (7), Scott (8) and Fortes, Stallings; Williamson, Sims (7), Gibaut (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson. W_Williamson 4-2. L_E.Pérez 5-4. Sv_A.Díaz (33). HRs_Miami, Soler (27), Chisholm Jr. (11). Cincinnati, Encarnacion-Strand (2), Votto (13).

Atlanta0004100016100
Pittsburgh00610000x791

Strider, Tonkin (3), Johnson (6), Minter (7), Iglesias (8) and S.Murphy; Bido, Y.De Los Santos (5), Borucki (5), Hernandez (6), Mlodzinski (6), Perdomo (8), Bednar (9) and Rodríguez. W_Mlodzinski 2-2. L_Strider 12-4. Sv_Bednar (23). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (26). Pittsburgh, Joe (9).

Colorado100000000110
Milwaukee00050034x12130

P.Lambert, Bird (4), Bard (6), Seabold (7) and E.Díaz; F.Peralta, E.Peguero (8), Chafin (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_F.Peralta 8-8. L_P.Lambert 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Tovar (11). Milwaukee, Turang (6), T.Taylor (4), Frelick (3).

