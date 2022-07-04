AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|050
|001
|0
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|011
|012
|001
|1
|—
|7
|12
|0
(10 innings)
Dunning, Santana (6), Burke (7), Martin (8), Barlow (9), Moore (10) and Viloria, Heim; Kremer, Vespi (5), Bautista (7), C.Pérez (7), J.López (9), Baker (10) and Rutschman. W_Baker 3-3. L_Moore 3-1. HRs_Texas, Garver (9), Semien (10). Baltimore, Mullins (7).
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|11x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Plesac, Hentges (7), Karinchak (7), Young (8) and Maile, León; Hill, Chafin (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Hill 1-0. L_Plesac 2-6. Sv_G.Soto (16). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (11).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|110
|02x
|—
|4
|11
|1
Beeks, Fleming (3), Faucher (8) and Mejía; Davis, Crawford (3), Schreiber (8) and Vázquez. W_Crawford 2-2. L_Fleming 2-4. Sv_Schreiber (3). HRs_Boston, Story (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|2
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2
|8
|0
(10 innings)
B.Garrett, Pop (8), Yacabonis (9), Floro (10) and Fortes; Corbin, Cishek (8), Finnegan (9), Rainey (10) and Barrera, Ruiz. W_Yacabonis 1-1. L_Rainey 1-3. Sv_Floro (2). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (5).
