AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City0100010003562
Cleveland0010010000282

(10 innings)

Greinke, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (9), Clarke (10) and Melendez; McKenzie, Morris (6), Morgan (7), McCarty (9) and Hedges, B.Naylor. W_Barlow 7-4. L_McCarty 4-3. Sv_Clarke (3). HRs_Kansas City, Waters (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago000000001121
Cincinnati00200001x360

Wesneski, Rucker (7), Rodríguez (8), Uelmen (8) and Gomes; Greene, Law (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Romine. W_Greene 5-13. L_Wesneski 3-2. Sv_A.Díaz (10).

Atlanta000000000042
Miami20200000x491

Elder, Matzek (6), Chavez (7), Bracho (8) and Willi.Contreras; Luzardo, Brigham (7), Hoeing (8), Bleier (9) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 4-7. L_Elder 2-4. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (13).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you