AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|3
|—
|5
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|0
|—
|2
|8
|2
(10 innings)
Greinke, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (9), Clarke (10) and Melendez; McKenzie, Morris (6), Morgan (7), McCarty (9) and Hedges, B.Naylor. W_Barlow 7-4. L_McCarty 4-3. Sv_Clarke (3). HRs_Kansas City, Waters (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Wesneski, Rucker (7), Rodríguez (8), Uelmen (8) and Gomes; Greene, Law (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Romine. W_Greene 5-13. L_Wesneski 3-2. Sv_A.Díaz (10).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
|Miami
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Elder, Matzek (6), Chavez (7), Bracho (8) and Willi.Contreras; Luzardo, Brigham (7), Hoeing (8), Bleier (9) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 4-7. L_Elder 2-4. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (13).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.