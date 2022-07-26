AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|040
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Kluber, L.Bard (6), Fairbanks (8) and Mejía; Voth, Baker (4), Vespi (5), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 3-0. L_Kluber 6-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (6).
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Boston
|001
|002
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Plesac, Stephan (6), Hentges (6), Karinchak (7) and Hedges; Pivetta, Schreiber (6), Whitlock (8) and Vázquez. W_Schreiber 3-1. L_Plesac 2-8. Sv_Whitlock (2).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|42x
|—
|7
|11
|2
Syndergaard, Loup (6), Tepera (7), Warren (8) and Stassi; Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Cuas (7), Barlow (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_A.Garrett 2-1. L_Syndergaard 5-8. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (10).
|Houston
|100
|012
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|500
|01x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Odorizzi, Maton (6), Stanek (7) and K.Lee; Oller, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy. W_Oller 1-3. L_Odorizzi 4-3. Sv_Trivino (9). HRs_Houston, Peña (15), McCormick (10). Oakland, Kemp (4), Bolt (3).
|Texas
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|210
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Otto, Burke (6), D.Santana (7), Leclerc (8) and Heim; Flexen, A.Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Flexen 7-8. L_Otto 4-7. Sv_E.Swanson (2). HRs_Texas, Ad.García (18), N.Lowe (14). Seattle, France (13).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|030
|000
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Detroit
|005
|421
|00x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Manaea, Gore (4), S.Wilson (5), T.Hill (7), Crismatt (8) and Alfaro; Hutchison, Vest (5), Jiménez (7), Chafin (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Vest 2-2. L_Manaea 5-5. HRs_San Diego, Profar (9). Detroit, Haase (8), Candelario (9), Cabrera (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|341
|00x
|—
|11
|16
|2
Tr.Rogers, Pop (4), Holloway (5), Astudillo (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), Moreta (9) and Papierski. W_Lodolo 3-3. L_Tr.Rogers 4-10. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (19), India (6).
|Atlanta
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|021
|000
|03x
|—
|6
|12
|1
Fried, D.Lee (7), Minter (8) and d'Arnaud; R.Suárez, Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Bellatti (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Bellatti 2-3. L_Minter 4-3. Sv_Domínguez (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (7).
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Chicago
|011
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|9
|1
Brubaker, Underwood Jr. (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Heineman; Sampson, Givens (8), Effross (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Givens 6-2. L_Y.De Los Santos 0-2. Sv_Effross (1). HRs_Chicago, Ortega (5).
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Freeland, Gilbreath (8), D.Bard (9) and E.Díaz; Ashby, McGee (8), Suter (9) and Severino. W_Freeland 5-7. L_Ashby 2-8. Sv_D.Bard (21). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (6).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|000
|023
|02x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Junis, J.García (5), Brebbia (5), Long (6), Santos (7) and Bart, Wynns; M.Kelly, Middleton (9), Ramirez (9) and C.Kelly. W_M.Kelly 10-5. L_Junis 4-2.
|Washington
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
Espino, A.Machado (5), Arano (6), Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Gonsolin, Price (7), Moronta (8), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith. W_A.Machado 1-0. L_Gonsolin 11-1. Sv_Finnegan (3). HRs_Washington, Y.Hernandez (7). Los Angeles, T.Thompson (3).
