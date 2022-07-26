AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay001000000181
Baltimore01004000x580

Kluber, L.Bard (6), Fairbanks (8) and Mejía; Voth, Baker (4), Vespi (5), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 3-0. L_Kluber 6-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (6).

Cleveland000010000181
Boston00100200x360

Plesac, Stephan (6), Hentges (6), Karinchak (7) and Hedges; Pivetta, Schreiber (6), Whitlock (8) and Vázquez. W_Schreiber 3-1. L_Plesac 2-8. Sv_Whitlock (2).

Los Angeles000000000051
Kansas City00000142x7112

Syndergaard, Loup (6), Tepera (7), Warren (8) and Stassi; Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Cuas (7), Barlow (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_A.Garrett 2-1. L_Syndergaard 5-8. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (10).

Houston100012001570
Oakland00150001x7101

Odorizzi, Maton (6), Stanek (7) and K.Lee; Oller, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy. W_Oller 1-3. L_Odorizzi 4-3. Sv_Trivino (9). HRs_Houston, Peña (15), McCormick (10). Oakland, Kemp (4), Bolt (3).

Texas001001001360
Seattle00021010x481

Otto, Burke (6), D.Santana (7), Leclerc (8) and Heim; Flexen, A.Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Flexen 7-8. L_Otto 4-7. Sv_E.Swanson (2). HRs_Texas, Ad.García (18), N.Lowe (14). Seattle, France (13).

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego0010300004101
Detroit00542100x12130

Manaea, Gore (4), S.Wilson (5), T.Hill (7), Crismatt (8) and Alfaro; Hutchison, Vest (5), Jiménez (7), Chafin (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Vest 2-2. L_Manaea 5-5. HRs_San Diego, Profar (9). Detroit, Haase (8), Candelario (9), Cabrera (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami100100000270
Cincinnati00334100x11162

Tr.Rogers, Pop (4), Holloway (5), Astudillo (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), Moreta (9) and Papierski. W_Lodolo 3-3. L_Tr.Rogers 4-10. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (19), India (6).

Atlanta030001000480
Philadelphia02100003x6121

Fried, D.Lee (7), Minter (8) and d'Arnaud; R.Suárez, Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Bellatti (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Bellatti 2-3. L_Minter 4-3. Sv_Domínguez (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (7).

Pittsburgh010010000281
Chicago01100001x391

Brubaker, Underwood Jr. (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Heineman; Sampson, Givens (8), Effross (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Givens 6-2. L_Y.De Los Santos 0-2. Sv_Effross (1). HRs_Chicago, Ortega (5).

Colorado001010000251
Milwaukee000000000050

Freeland, Gilbreath (8), D.Bard (9) and E.Díaz; Ashby, McGee (8), Suter (9) and Severino. W_Freeland 5-7. L_Ashby 2-8. Sv_D.Bard (21). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (6).

San Francisco000000000030
Arizona00002302x7110

Junis, J.García (5), Brebbia (5), Long (6), Santos (7) and Bart, Wynns; M.Kelly, Middleton (9), Ramirez (9) and C.Kelly. W_M.Kelly 10-5. L_Junis 4-2.

Washington000040000482
Los Angeles001000000180

Espino, A.Machado (5), Arano (6), Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Gonsolin, Price (7), Moronta (8), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith. W_A.Machado 1-0. L_Gonsolin 11-1. Sv_Finnegan (3). HRs_Washington, Y.Hernandez (7). Los Angeles, T.Thompson (3).

