AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|310
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|50x
|—
|6
|8
|1
Lyles, Clarke (7), Cuas (8) and Perez, Fermin; Olson, Alexander (7), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Alexander 2-1. L_Clarke 1-1. Sv_Lange (11). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (12), Garcia (2). Detroit, Carpenter (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Miami
|003
|200
|51x
|—
|11
|19
|0
Berríos, Thornton (5), Pearson (7), M.White (7), Clement (8) and Jansen, Heineman; Hoeing, Brazoban (5), Chargois (7), Bradley (8) and Stallings. W_Brazoban 1-1. L_Berríos 7-5. HRs_Miami, Soler (21).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|002
|040
|200
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Washington
|320
|000
|100
|—
|6
|11
|0
Flaherty, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), Hicks (9) and W.Contreras; Gray, Weems (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Kuhl (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Flaherty 4-5. L_Gray 4-6. Sv_Hicks (3). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (7), Goldschmidt (13).
|Chicago
|030
|000
|230
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Smyly, Fulmer (6), Merryweather (7), Rucker (8) and Gomes; Bido, Borucki (7), Ramirez (7), De Los Santos (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Smyly 7-4. L_Bido 0-1.
|Colorado
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|110
|012
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Gomber, Bird (6), Bard (7), Hand (8), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz; Williamson, Farmer (6), Young (6), Cruz (7), Sims (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson. W_Young 1-0. L_Gomber 4-7. Sv_A.Díaz (19). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (8). Cincinnati, Newman (3), Senzel (5), Votto (1).
