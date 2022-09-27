AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York1100000000260
Toronto0002000001370

(10 innings)

Severino, Trivino (5), Effross (6), Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9), Schmidt (10) and Trevino; Gausman, Cimber (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9), Bass (10), Mayza (10) and D.Jansen. W_Mayza 8-0. L_Schmidt 5-5. HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (4).

Baltimore14102321014141
Boston0203003008151

Lyles, Watkins (3), Gillaspie (7) and Rutschman; Seabold, Danish (3), Kelly (5), Ort (6), German (7), Bazardo (8) and McGuire. W_Watkins 5-6. L_Seabold 0-4. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (16), Santander (31), Henderson (4), Hays (16). Boston, Martinez (13), Refsnyder (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati101000001352
Pittsburgh00002042x8131

Anderson, Sanmartin (5), F.Cruz (5), Gibaut (6), Law (7), Kuhnel (7) and Robinson; R.Contreras, De Jong (5), Ramirez (7), Stephenson (9) and Godoy. W_Ramirez 2-1. L_Law 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (8), Aquino (10).

Atlanta000215000860
Washington000000000061

Elder, and W.Contreras; Abbott, Machado (6), Weems (7), M.Thompson (8), Cishek (9) and Adams. W_Elder 2-3. L_Abbott 0-4. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (29), Ozuna (22), Arcia (8).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you