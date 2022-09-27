AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|110
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Severino, Trivino (5), Effross (6), Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9), Schmidt (10) and Trevino; Gausman, Cimber (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9), Bass (10), Mayza (10) and D.Jansen. W_Mayza 8-0. L_Schmidt 5-5. HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (4).
|Baltimore
|141
|023
|210
|—
|14
|14
|1
|Boston
|020
|300
|300
|—
|8
|15
|1
Lyles, Watkins (3), Gillaspie (7) and Rutschman; Seabold, Danish (3), Kelly (5), Ort (6), German (7), Bazardo (8) and McGuire. W_Watkins 5-6. L_Seabold 0-4. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (16), Santander (31), Henderson (4), Hays (16). Boston, Martinez (13), Refsnyder (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|101
|000
|001
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|42x
|—
|8
|13
|1
Anderson, Sanmartin (5), F.Cruz (5), Gibaut (6), Law (7), Kuhnel (7) and Robinson; R.Contreras, De Jong (5), Ramirez (7), Stephenson (9) and Godoy. W_Ramirez 2-1. L_Law 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (8), Aquino (10).
|Atlanta
|000
|215
|000
|—
|8
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
Elder, and W.Contreras; Abbott, Machado (6), Weems (7), M.Thompson (8), Cishek (9) and Adams. W_Elder 2-3. L_Abbott 0-4. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (29), Ozuna (22), Arcia (8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.