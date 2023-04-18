AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles410000000590
Boston100002001483

Ohtani, Davidson (3), Loup (6), Moore (7), Quijada (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Bello, K.Crawford (3) and McGuire, Wong. W_Davidson 1-1. L_Bello 0-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (4).

Texas301000000441
Kansas City000000000012

deGrom, Dunning (5), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Lyles, Clarke (9) and Perez. W_Dunning 1-0. L_Lyles 0-3. HRs_Texas, Jung (3), Semien (3).

Toronto010000010251
Houston70100100x9100

Gausman, Bass (5), Cimber (6), Pop (8) and D.Jansen; Javier, Maton (6), S.Martinez (8), Stanek (9) and Maldonado, Salazar. W_Javier 2-0. L_Gausman 1-2. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (4), Espinal (1). Houston, Meyers (1), Julks (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay000000001181
Cincinnati01030022x872

Beeks, K.Kelly (4), Criswell (5) and Bethancourt; Greene, Farmer (4), A.Young (5), Gibaut (6), K.Herget (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Beeks 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (4). Cincinnati, Newman (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco012000000370
Miami00100120x491

Webb, Alexander (7) and Bart; Luzardo, Nardi (5), Barnes (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Webb 0-4. Sv_Puk (2). HRs_Miami, Soler (5).

Arizona100000500650
St. Louis000001020360

M.Kelly, M.Castro (7), Ruiz (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno; Flaherty, Pallante (7), G.Cabrera (8) and W.Contreras. W_M.Kelly 1-2. L_Flaherty 1-2. Sv_Chafin (3). HRs_Arizona, Marte (2), P.Smith (1). St. Louis, Burleson (2).

Pittsburgh16204000114160
Colorado0010000203102

R.Hill, Crowe (7), Hernandez (8) and Hedges; Freeland, Blach (3), Seabold (5), Bird (8), Trejo (9) and E.Díaz. W_R.Hill 1-2. L_Freeland 2-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (3), Suwinski (2). Colorado, Bryant (2).

Atlanta200000000270
San Diego000000000060

Fried, Lee (6), Chavez (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; Weathers, Honeywell Jr. (7), Knehr (8) and Nola. W_Fried 1-0. L_Weathers 1-1. Sv_Minter (4). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (4).

