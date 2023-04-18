AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|410
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Boston
|100
|002
|001
|—
|4
|8
|3
Ohtani, Davidson (3), Loup (6), Moore (7), Quijada (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Bello, K.Crawford (3) and McGuire, Wong. W_Davidson 1-1. L_Bello 0-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (4).
|Texas
|301
|000
|000
|—
|4
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|2
deGrom, Dunning (5), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Lyles, Clarke (9) and Perez. W_Dunning 1-0. L_Lyles 0-3. HRs_Texas, Jung (3), Semien (3).
|Toronto
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Houston
|701
|001
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Gausman, Bass (5), Cimber (6), Pop (8) and D.Jansen; Javier, Maton (6), S.Martinez (8), Stanek (9) and Maldonado, Salazar. W_Javier 2-0. L_Gausman 1-2. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (4), Espinal (1). Houston, Meyers (1), Julks (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|300
|22x
|—
|8
|7
|2
Beeks, K.Kelly (4), Criswell (5) and Bethancourt; Greene, Farmer (4), A.Young (5), Gibaut (6), K.Herget (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Beeks 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (4). Cincinnati, Newman (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|001
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Webb, Alexander (7) and Bart; Luzardo, Nardi (5), Barnes (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Webb 0-4. Sv_Puk (2). HRs_Miami, Soler (5).
|Arizona
|100
|000
|500
|—
|6
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|6
|0
M.Kelly, M.Castro (7), Ruiz (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno; Flaherty, Pallante (7), G.Cabrera (8) and W.Contreras. W_M.Kelly 1-2. L_Flaherty 1-2. Sv_Chafin (3). HRs_Arizona, Marte (2), P.Smith (1). St. Louis, Burleson (2).
|Pittsburgh
|162
|040
|001
|—
|14
|16
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|10
|2
R.Hill, Crowe (7), Hernandez (8) and Hedges; Freeland, Blach (3), Seabold (5), Bird (8), Trejo (9) and E.Díaz. W_R.Hill 1-2. L_Freeland 2-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (3), Suwinski (2). Colorado, Bryant (2).
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Fried, Lee (6), Chavez (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; Weathers, Honeywell Jr. (7), Knehr (8) and Nola. W_Fried 1-0. L_Weathers 1-1. Sv_Minter (4). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.