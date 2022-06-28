AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland005000000562
New York10011060x981

Blackburn, Oller (6), Puk (7), Pruitt (7), Snead (8) and Murphy; Montgomery, A.Abreu (7) and Trevino. W_A.Abreu 1-0. L_Puk 1-1. HRs_New York, Rizzo (20), Stanton (18).

Boston000000002280
Toronto10303000x7100

Seabold, Danish (5), Davis (6), Sawamura (7), H.Robles (8) and Vázquez; Gausman, Phelps (8), S.Anderson (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 6-6. L_Seabold 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (14), Guerrero Jr. (18), Chapman (11).

Minnesota03020220211140
Cleveland000000001151

S.Gray, Cotton (8) and Jeffers; McKenzie, Shaw (7), Gibaut (7), Clement (9) and Maile. W_S.Gray 4-1. L_McKenzie 4-6. HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (9), Gordon (3), Correa (8).

Texas04012300010150
Kansas City130000000482

M.Pérez, B.Martin (7), Burke (8) and Heim; Bubic, Peacock (5), Kowar (6) and Gallagher. W_M.Pérez 6-2. L_Bubic 1-5. HRs_Texas, Garver (8).

Chicago000002100360
Los Angeles02000020x491

Giolito, R.López (7), Lambert (8) and Zavala; Syndergaard, Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi, Suzuki. W_Syndergaard 5-6. L_R.López 4-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Marsh (6).

Baltimore1123010019120
Seattle000011000231

Wells, Krehbiel (6), Akin (6) and Rutschman; Kirby, Murfee (5), Milone (7) and Raleigh. W_Wells 6-4. L_Kirby 2-3. Sv_Akin (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (3), Mountcastle (13), Santander (14), Hays (11), Mateo (6). Seattle, Raleigh (10).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh010010000271
Washington00000102x3100

Yajure, Y.De Los Santos (5), Stratton (7) and Perez; Fedde, Machado (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Edwards Jr. 2-1. L_Stratton 4-4. Sv_Finnegan (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (1). Washington, Franco (7).

Miami000000000080
St. Louis1003120209110

P.López, Bleier (6), Nance (7) and Stallings; Wainwright, Naile (8), Woodford (9) and Herrera. W_Wainwright 6-5. L_P.López 5-4. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (19), Yepez (9).

Los Angeles000000000030
Colorado11000200x4110

Ty.Anderson, Bickford (7), Price (8) and W.Smith; Kuhl, and Díaz. W_Kuhl 5-5. L_Ty.Anderson 8-1. HRs_Colorado, J.Iglesias (1).

