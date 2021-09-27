AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|211
|011
|02x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Kowar, Speier (5), Payamps (6), K.Zimmer (8) and S.Perez, Gallagher; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 8-3. L_Kowar 0-5. HRs_Cleveland, Rosario (11), B.Zimmer (8).
|Chicago
|000
|600
|200
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|050
|—
|7
|11
|0
Keuchel, Burr (6), Bummer (7), Wright (8), Crochet (8), Hendriks (9) and Collins; Manning, Garcia (4), Krol (6), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Keuchel 9-9. L_Manning 4-7. Sv_Hendriks (37). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (23), E.Jiménez (10). Detroit, Schoop (21).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Cincinnati
|400
|403
|20x
|—
|13
|17
|0
Overton, Ponce (2), K.Keller (5), S.Miller (7) and Davis; Sanmartin, Warren (6), Wilson (7), C.Pérez (8), Moreta (9) and Barnhart. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (35), Suárez (29), Castellanos (33), India (21).