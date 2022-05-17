AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
Faedo, Chafin (6), Lange (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart; Kluber, Beeks (7), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Fulmer 2-2. L_Kittredge 3-1. Sv_G.Soto (6). HRs_Detroit, Schoop (3), H.Castro (1). Tampa Bay, B.Phillips (3).
|New York
|001
|300
|002
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|3
|0
Severino, Loáisiga (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Trevino; Bradish, Akin (5), Bautista (9) and Chirinos. W_Severino 3-0. L_Bradish 1-2. HRs_New York, Trevino (1), Donaldson (5), Rizzo (10). Baltimore, Santander (6).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Toronto
|110
|001
|21x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Flexen, Murfee (6), Mills (7), Elías (8) and Torrens; Kikuchi, T.Richards (7), Y.García (7), Borucki (8), Stripling (9), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 2-1. L_Flexen 1-6. Sv_Cimber (2). HRs_Seattle, Suárez (7). Toronto, Bichette (4), M.Chapman (6).
|Houston
|000
|011
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|13x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Odorizzi, Maton (6), Neris (8) and J.Castro; Whitlock, Diekman (6), Schreiber (6), M.Barnes (7), Strahm (7), H.Robles (9) and Vázquez. W_Strahm 2-1. L_Neris 1-2. Sv_H.Robles (2). HRs_Houston, McCormick (4). Boston, Story (2), Bogaerts (3).
|Los Angeles
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
|9
|2
|Texas
|600
|000
|10x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Syndergaard, Barria (1), Mayers (6), Barraclough (8) and Romine; Jon.Gray, Burke (6), J.King (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim. W_Jon.Gray 1-1. L_Syndergaard 3-2. Sv_J.Barlow (7). HRs_Texas, Heim (4).
|Chicago
|001
|200
|000
|2
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|0
|—
|3
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Cueto, Foster (7), Graveman (8), Burr (9), Hendriks (10) and Grandal, McGuire; B.Keller, Coleman (8), S.Barlow (9), Speier (10) and S.Perez. W_Burr 1-1. L_S.Barlow 2-1. Sv_Hendriks (10). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (2), Robert (5).
|Minnesota
|001
|011
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Archer, Cano (5), Jax (7), Duffey (9) and G.Sánchez; Logue, Acevedo (5), Puk (7), Trivino (8), Grimm (9) and Murphy. W_Cano 1-0. L_Logue 2-2. Sv_Duffey (1). HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Miami
|040
|000
|40x
|—
|8
|16
|1
Sanchez, Edwards Jr. (4), Voth (6), Arano (7), Ramírez (8) and K.Ruiz; Alcantara, Bass (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 3-2. L_Sanchez 2-3. HRs_Miami, Av.García (3).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
I.Anderson, Strider (7) and d'Arnaud; F.Peralta, Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_F.Peralta 3-1. L_I.Anderson 3-2. Sv_Hader (14).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Chicago
|800
|100
|00x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Peters, Wilson (1), Beede (7), Hembree (8) and M.Perez; Miley, Rucker (8) and Gomes. W_Miley 1-0. L_Peters 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Wills.Contreras (5).
|San Francisco
|001
|030
|201
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Colorado
|100
|021
|200
|—
|6
|11
|1
Wood, Leone (5), Ty.Rogers (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Senzatela, Blach (3), Goudeau (6), Gilbreath (7), Estévez (7), Colomé (8), Bard (9) and E.Díaz. W_Brebbia 1-0. L_Bard 1-2. Sv_Doval (6). HRs_San Francisco, Casali (3), Yastrzemski (3). Colorado, McMahon (4).
|Arizona
|010
|100
|002
|—
|4
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|032
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Bumgarner, Poppen (6), Wendelken (7), Middleton (8) and Herrera, Varsho; Gonsolin, Ferguson (7), Hudson (8), Kimbrel (9) and A.Barnes. W_Gonsolin 4-0. L_Bumgarner 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_Arizona, Walker (7), D.Peralta (5). Los Angeles, C.Taylor (3).
