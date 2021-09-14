AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|401
|000
|000
|0
|—
|5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|130
|1
|—
|6
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Gant, Farrell (1), Thielbar (4), Barraclough (5), Duffey (6), Colomé (8), Garza Jr. (10) and Jeffers; Gil, Heaney (7), Abreu (8), Chapman (9), Holmes (10) and Higashioka, G.Sánchez. W_Holmes 8-3. L_Garza Jr. 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14). New York, Gallo (33), Judge (33).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|431
|00x
|—
|8
|17
|0
McHugh, Yarbrough (3), Conley (5), N.Anderson (7), Head (8) and Mejía; Manoah, T.Richards (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 6-2. L_Yarbrough 8-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (25). Toronto, Bichette (24), Guerrero Jr. (45).
|Houston
|342
|004
|110
|—
|15
|16
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
Odorizzi, Javier (2), Maton (5), B.Taylor (7), Raley (8), Y.García (9) and Stubbs; Howard, Benjamin (2), Alexy (3), Yang (6), Culberson (9) and Trevino. W_Javier 4-1. L_Howard 0-4. HRs_Houston, Y.Alvarez (30), Siri (2), Bregman (10).
|Boston
|001
|010
|020
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Seattle
|110
|000
|30x
|—
|5
|10
|0
E.Rodríguez, Brasier (7), A.Davis (7), Ort (8), J.Taylor (8) and Vázquez; L.Gilbert, Castillo (7), Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9) and T.Murphy. W_Castillo 4-5. L_Brasier 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (9). HRs_Boston, Iglesias (0), Bogaerts (21), Devers (34). Seattle, Haniger (33).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Alcantara, Floro (9) and A.Jackson; Espino, Clay (7), Voth (8), P.Murphy (9) and Ruiz. W_Alcantara 9-13. L_Espino 4-5. Sv_Floro (11).
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|004
|—
|7
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
Wainwright, McFarland (7), Reyes (8), Whitley (9) and Molina; R.Hill, Hembree (6), M.Castro (7), Ye.Díaz (8), Tr.Williams (9) and McCann. W_Wainwright 16-7. L_R.Hill 6-7. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (25).
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|500
|300
|01x
|—
|9
|8
|0
Darvish, T.Hill (5), S.Anderson (6), Stammen (7), Lamet (8) and Caratini; Leone, J.García (3), Littell (4), Álvarez (6), Doval (7), K.Castro (8) and Casali. W_Littell 3-0. L_Darvish 8-10. HRs_San Francisco, La Stella (5), Longoria (12), Yastrzemski (23), Belt (24).
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|300
|001
|10x
|—
|5
|11
|1
Gallen, Sittinger (6), Faria (8) and C.Kelly; Kershaw, Bickford (5), Vesia (6), Knebel (7), White (8) and Barnes. W_Bickford 4-2. L_Gallen 2-10. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Turner (25).