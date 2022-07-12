AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|1
Pineda, Chafin (6), Vest (7) and Barnhart, Haase; B.Keller, Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Gallagher. W_B.Keller 5-9. L_Pineda 2-4. Sv_S.Barlow (14). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (2).
|Chicago
|003
|100
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|500
|030
|00x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Lynn, Foster (5), J.Kelly (6), Banks (7) and Zavala; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Quantrill 5-5. L_Lynn 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (4).
|Boston
|012
|110
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|002
|03x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Bello, A.Davis (5), Diekman (6), Valdez (7) and Vázquez; Wisler, Fleming (2), L.Bard (5), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_L.Bard 1-0. L_Diekman 4-1.
|Oakland
|000
|110
|060
|—
|8
|12
|1
|Texas
|020
|312
|20x
|—
|10
|9
|1
A.Martinez, Snead (5), Tapia (6), Acevedo (8) and Murphy; Howard, Leclerc (6), Allard (8), Richards (8), Santana (8), Martin (9) and Heim, Viloria. W_Howard 1-1. L_A.Martinez 2-2. Sv_Martin (3). HRs_Oakland, Neuse (3), Laureano (7), Pinder (6). Texas, Seager (20), J.Smith (1).
|Detroit
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|131
|000
|02x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Faedo, Alexander (2), Foley (6), J.Jiménez (7), Lange (8) and Haase; Lynch, Cuas (5), Zerpa (6), Coleman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Zerpa 1-0. L_Faedo 1-5.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|210
|000
|002
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
M.Keller, De Jong (8), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Delay; Tr.Rogers, Pop (6), Bleier (8), Yacabonis (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_M.Keller 3-6. L_Tr.Rogers 4-8. Sv_Y.De Los Santos (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marisnick (1).
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|21x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Aa.Nola, Mi.Kelly (8) and Realmuto; Mikolas, G.Cabrera (8), Fernández (9) and Knizner. W_Mikolas 6-7. L_Aa.Nola 5-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (18). St. Louis, Dickerson (3), Nootbaar (3).
|New York
|002
|000
|011
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Fried, Lee (6), O'Day (8), Stephens (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Fried 9-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (19). HRs_New York, Guillorme (2). Atlanta, Riley (24).
|San Diego
|101
|000
|130
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|112
|—
|5
|10
|0
Manaea, Crismatt (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Ureña, Gilbreath (7), Bird (8), Estévez (8) and El.Díaz. W_Manaea 4-4. L_Ureña 0-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (24). HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (8), Machado (15), Abrams (2). Colorado, Grichuk (9).
|Arizona
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|8
|1
Me.Kelly, Mantiply (8), Ramirez (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly, J.Herrera; Cobb, J.García (7), Llovera (7), Long (8), Leone (9) and Bart. W_Me.Kelly 8-5. L_Cobb 3-4. Sv_Melancon (12).
