AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit000001000141
Kansas City00010200x391

Pineda, Chafin (6), Vest (7) and Barnhart, Haase; B.Keller, Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Gallagher. W_B.Keller 5-9. L_Pineda 2-4. Sv_S.Barlow (14). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (2).

Chicago003100000481
Cleveland50003000x8120

Lynn, Foster (5), J.Kelly (6), Banks (7) and Zavala; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Quantrill 5-5. L_Lynn 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (4).

Boston012110000591
Tampa Bay23000203x10140

Bello, A.Davis (5), Diekman (6), Valdez (7) and Vázquez; Wisler, Fleming (2), L.Bard (5), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_L.Bard 1-0. L_Diekman 4-1.

Oakland0001100608121
Texas02031220x1091

A.Martinez, Snead (5), Tapia (6), Acevedo (8) and Murphy; Howard, Leclerc (6), Allard (8), Richards (8), Santana (8), Martin (9) and Heim, Viloria. W_Howard 1-1. L_A.Martinez 2-2. Sv_Martin (3). HRs_Oakland, Neuse (3), Laureano (7), Pinder (6). Texas, Seager (20), J.Smith (1).

Detroit1001100003110
Kansas City13100002x7121

Faedo, Alexander (2), Foley (6), J.Jiménez (7), Lange (8) and Haase; Lynch, Cuas (5), Zerpa (6), Coleman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Zerpa 1-0. L_Faedo 1-5.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh2100000025111
Miami000001000151

M.Keller, De Jong (8), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Delay; Tr.Rogers, Pop (6), Bleier (8), Yacabonis (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_M.Keller 3-6. L_Tr.Rogers 4-8. Sv_Y.De Los Santos (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marisnick (1).

Philadelphia100000000180
St. Louis00003021x690

Aa.Nola, Mi.Kelly (8) and Realmuto; Mikolas, G.Cabrera (8), Fernández (9) and Knizner. W_Mikolas 6-7. L_Aa.Nola 5-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (18). St. Louis, Dickerson (3), Nootbaar (3).

New York002000011490
Atlanta000000100150

Scherzer, Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Fried, Lee (6), O'Day (8), Stephens (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Fried 9-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (19). HRs_New York, Guillorme (2). Atlanta, Riley (24).

San Diego1010001306100
Colorado0001001125100

Manaea, Crismatt (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Ureña, Gilbreath (7), Bird (8), Estévez (8) and El.Díaz. W_Manaea 4-4. L_Ureña 0-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (24). HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (8), Machado (15), Abrams (2). Colorado, Grichuk (9).

Arizona0030000104100
San Francisco000100020381

Me.Kelly, Mantiply (8), Ramirez (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly, J.Herrera; Cobb, J.García (7), Llovera (7), Long (8), Leone (9) and Bart. W_Me.Kelly 8-5. L_Cobb 3-4. Sv_Melancon (12).

