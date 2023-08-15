AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|3
|Texas
|023
|001
|51x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Sandoval, Canning (3), Loup (7), Escobar (8) and Thaiss; Scherzer, M.Pérez (8) and Garver, Hedges. W_Scherzer 12-4. L_Sandoval 6-9. HRs_Texas, Semien (19), Ad.García (30).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|042
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|011
|002
|—
|7
|13
|0
L.Gilbert, Saucedo (5), Campbell (6), Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Singer, C.Hernández (8), Cox (9), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Brash 8-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (19), Witt Jr. (22).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|002
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Valdez, Neris (8) and Maldonado; Garrett, Nardi (6), J.López (7), Scott (7), Robertson (9) and Fortes. W_Garrett 7-3. L_Valdez 9-8. HRs_Miami, Soler (29), Arraez (5), Bell (16).
|New York
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|134
|001
|02x
|—
|11
|15
|0
Schmidt, Hamilton (3), A.Abreu (6) and Higashioka; Fried, Johnson (7), Jiménez (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 4-1. L_Schmidt 8-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (29), Rosario (17).
|Oakland
|000
|020
|300
|—
|5
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|40x
|—
|7
|8
|2
Sears, Erceg (6), Felipe (7), F.Pérez (7), Neal (8) and Langeliers; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), VerHagen (8), Romero (8) and Contreras, Knizner. W_Romero 3-1. L_Felipe 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Ruiz (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (19).
|Baltimore
|010
|030
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Rodriguez, Webb (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Darvish, Cosgrove (8), L.García (9) and Campusano. W_Rodriguez 3-3. L_Darvish 8-8. Sv_Bautista (32). HRs_Baltimore, O'Hearn (10). San Diego, Cooper (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|111
|211
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Priester, Bido (6) and E.Rodríguez; Carrasco, T.Miller (4), Coonrod (6), Bickford (7), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and F.Alvarez. W_T.Miller 1-0. L_Priester 2-2. HRs_New York, Vogelbach (9), Araúz (1), Nimmo (16).
|Arizona
|110
|002
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|011
|04x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Kelly, M.Castro (7), Mantiply (8), McGough (8), Nelson (8) and Moreno; Flexen, Suter (7), Koch (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Koch 2-0. L_Mantiply 1-1. Sv_Lawrence (10). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (25). Colorado, E.Montero (5), Tovar (13).
