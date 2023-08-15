AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles000000000013
Texas02300151x12130

Sandoval, Canning (3), Loup (7), Escobar (8) and Thaiss; Scherzer, M.Pérez (8) and Garver, Hedges. W_Scherzer 12-4. L_Sandoval 6-9. HRs_Texas, Semien (19), Ad.García (30).

Seattle000000042670
Kansas City3000110027130

L.Gilbert, Saucedo (5), Campbell (6), Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Singer, C.Hernández (8), Cox (9), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Brash 8-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (19), Witt Jr. (22).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston000000100180
Miami00200003x570

Valdez, Neris (8) and Maldonado; Garrett, Nardi (6), J.López (7), Scott (7), Robertson (9) and Fortes. W_Garrett 7-3. L_Valdez 9-8. HRs_Miami, Soler (29), Arraez (5), Bell (16).

New York1100000013110
Atlanta13400102x11150

Schmidt, Hamilton (3), A.Abreu (6) and Higashioka; Fried, Johnson (7), Jiménez (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 4-1. L_Schmidt 8-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (29), Rosario (17).

Oakland000020300580
St. Louis01002040x782

Sears, Erceg (6), Felipe (7), F.Pérez (7), Neal (8) and Langeliers; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), VerHagen (8), Romero (8) and Contreras, Knizner. W_Romero 3-1. L_Felipe 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Ruiz (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (19).

Baltimore010030000491
San Diego000001000140

Rodriguez, Webb (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Darvish, Cosgrove (8), L.García (9) and Campusano. W_Rodriguez 3-3. L_Darvish 8-8. Sv_Bautista (32). HRs_Baltimore, O'Hearn (10). San Diego, Cooper (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh101000000250
New York11121100x791

Priester, Bido (6) and E.Rodríguez; Carrasco, T.Miller (4), Coonrod (6), Bickford (7), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and F.Alvarez. W_T.Miller 1-0. L_Priester 2-2. HRs_New York, Vogelbach (9), Araúz (1), Nimmo (16).

Arizona110002000450
Colorado00001104x6110

Kelly, M.Castro (7), Mantiply (8), McGough (8), Nelson (8) and Moreno; Flexen, Suter (7), Koch (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Koch 2-0. L_Mantiply 1-1. Sv_Lawrence (10). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (25). Colorado, E.Montero (5), Tovar (13).

