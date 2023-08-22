AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|500
|022
|041
|—
|14
|15
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|8
|2
Castillo, Bazardo (8), McCaughan (9) and Raleigh, O'Keefe; Toussaint, Banks (5), Honeywell Jr. (7), Ramsey (9) and Grandal. W_Castillo 10-7. L_Toussaint 1-6. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (24), T.Hernández (19), Canzone (3).
|Boston
|300
|001
|000
|—
|4
|11
|2
|Houston
|130
|300
|02x
|—
|9
|16
|0
Paxton, C.Murphy (5) and McGuire; Javier, S.Martinez (6), Neris (7), Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 9-2. L_Paxton 7-4. HRs_Boston, Duvall (12). Houston, McCormick (19), Y.Diaz (18).
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|020
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Oakland
|011
|011
|002
|—
|6
|10
|0
Davidson, Hearn (2), A.Marsh (2), Clarke (8), Coleman (9) and Fermin; Blackburn, Snead (7), Erceg (8), D.Jiménez (8), May (9) and Langeliers. W_May 4-4. L_Coleman 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (25). Oakland, J.Diaz (9), Gelof (9), Langeliers (12), Rooker (21).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|030
|100
|012
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|031
|—
|6
|11
|2
Assad, Wesneski (6), Cuas (7), Fulmer (8), Palencia (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Gomes, Amaya; Faedo, White (7), Vasquez (8), Vest (8), Brieske (9) and C.Kelly. W_Palencia 3-0. L_Brieske 0-1. Sv_Leiter Jr. (4). HRs_Chicago, Suzuki (13). Detroit, Torkelson (23), K.Carpenter (19).
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|02
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|03
|—
|4
|7
|1
(11 innings)
Montgomery, Chapman (9), W.Smith (11) and Heim; Mantiply, McGough (1), Cecconi (3), Ju.Martinez (8), M.Castro (9), Sewald (10), Ginkel (11) and Moreno. W_Ginkel 7-0. L_W.Smith 1-5. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (31). Arizona, Marte (20).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|002
|—
|4
|9
|3
|Philadelphia
|121
|020
|40x
|—
|10
|16
|0
Alexander, Manaea (1), Hjelle (4) and Bailey, Sabol; Nola, Strahm (8), Covey (9), Hoffman (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 11-8. L_Manaea 4-4. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (12), Wade Jr. (13). Philadelphia, E.Sosa (8), Bohm (13), Harper (10), Schwarber (33).
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|202
|400
|03x
|—
|11
|16
|1
Rom, Lawrence (4) and Knizner; Hatch, Falter (4) and E.Rodríguez. W_Falter 1-7. L_Rom 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (10). Pittsburgh, J.Palacios (5).
|New York
|030
|043
|000
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|012
|100
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
D.Peterson, Bickford (5), Coonrod (7), Ottavino (8), D.Smith (9) and Narváez; Winans, Hand (5), McHugh (6) and S.Murphy. W_Bickford 3-4. L_Winans 1-1. HRs_New York, Stewart (6), Ortega (1), Lindor (23). Atlanta, Ozuna (26).
|Miami
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|140
|010
|00x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Weathers, Hoeing (4) and Fortes; Wacha, Avila (6), Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Cosgrove (9) and Campusano. W_Wacha 10-2. L_Weathers 1-8. HRs_Miami, Bell (18). San Diego, Kim (17), Machado (24).
