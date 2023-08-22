AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle50002204114151
Chicago100000001282

Castillo, Bazardo (8), McCaughan (9) and Raleigh, O'Keefe; Toussaint, Banks (5), Honeywell Jr. (7), Ramsey (9) and Grandal. W_Castillo 10-7. L_Toussaint 1-6. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (24), T.Hernández (19), Canzone (3).

Boston3000010004112
Houston13030002x9160

Paxton, C.Murphy (5) and McGuire; Javier, S.Martinez (6), Neris (7), Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 9-2. L_Paxton 7-4. HRs_Boston, Duvall (12). Houston, McCormick (19), Y.Diaz (18).

Kansas City010001020461
Oakland0110110026100

Davidson, Hearn (2), A.Marsh (2), Clarke (8), Coleman (9) and Fermin; Blackburn, Snead (7), Erceg (8), D.Jiménez (8), May (9) and Langeliers. W_May 4-4. L_Coleman 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (25). Oakland, J.Diaz (9), Gelof (9), Langeliers (12), Rooker (21).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago030100012791
Detroit0000020316112

Assad, Wesneski (6), Cuas (7), Fulmer (8), Palencia (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Gomes, Amaya; Faedo, White (7), Vasquez (8), Vest (8), Brieske (9) and C.Kelly. W_Palencia 3-0. L_Brieske 0-1. Sv_Leiter Jr. (4). HRs_Chicago, Suzuki (13). Detroit, Torkelson (23), K.Carpenter (19).

Texas00000010002350
Arizona00000000103471

(11 innings)

Montgomery, Chapman (9), W.Smith (11) and Heim; Mantiply, McGough (1), Cecconi (3), Ju.Martinez (8), M.Castro (9), Sewald (10), Ginkel (11) and Moreno. W_Ginkel 7-0. L_W.Smith 1-5. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (31). Arizona, Marte (20).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco101000002493
Philadelphia12102040x10160

Alexander, Manaea (1), Hjelle (4) and Bailey, Sabol; Nola, Strahm (8), Covey (9), Hoffman (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 11-8. L_Manaea 4-4. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (12), Wade Jr. (13). Philadelphia, E.Sosa (8), Bohm (13), Harper (10), Schwarber (33).

St. Louis000010000151
Pittsburgh20240003x11161

Rom, Lawrence (4) and Knizner; Hatch, Falter (4) and E.Rodríguez. W_Falter 1-7. L_Rom 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (10). Pittsburgh, J.Palacios (5).

New York03004300010140
Atlanta012100000490

D.Peterson, Bickford (5), Coonrod (7), Ottavino (8), D.Smith (9) and Narváez; Winans, Hand (5), McHugh (6) and S.Murphy. W_Bickford 3-4. L_Winans 1-1. HRs_New York, Stewart (6), Ortega (1), Lindor (23). Atlanta, Ozuna (26).

Miami000002000270
San Diego14001000x670

Weathers, Hoeing (4) and Fortes; Wacha, Avila (6), Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Cosgrove (9) and Campusano. W_Wacha 10-2. L_Weathers 1-8. HRs_Miami, Bell (18). San Diego, Kim (17), Machado (24).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you