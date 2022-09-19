AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota0002011004102
Cleveland31000304x11140

Gray, Henriquez (3), Pagán (7), López (8), J.Palacios (8) and León, C.Hamilton, Sánchez; Quantrill, Sandlin (6), Hentges (7) and Maile. W_Quantrill 13-5. L_Gray 8-5. Sv_Hentges (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (9). Cleveland, Naylor (18), Rosario (11), Maile (3).

Seattle100040301990
Los Angeles000001000180

Gilbert, Boyd (7), D.Castillo (8), Murfee (9) and Casali; Suarez, Weiss (6), Marte (8), Mayers (9) and Thaiss. W_Gilbert 13-6. L_Suarez 6-8. HRs_Seattle, Santana (19), France (20).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you