AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|101
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|04x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Quantrill, Hentges (6), R.López (7), Stephan (8), De Los Santos (8) and B.Naylor; Singer, Davidson (7), Kowar (8), McArthur (9) and Porter. W_Kowar 2-0. L_Stephan 6-7. Sv_McArthur (1). HRs_Cleveland, Arias (10). Kansas City, Velázquez (14).
|Boston
|000
|010
|030
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Texas
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Crawford, Winckowski (7), Whitlock (8), Martin (9) and Wong; Montgomery, W.Smith (8), Stratton (8), Burke (9) and Heim. W_Winckowski 4-2. L_W.Smith 2-7. Sv_Martin (2). HRs_Texas, Semien (25).
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|203
|—
|8
|16
|1
|Houston
|100
|004
|110
|—
|7
|10
|0
Means, Fujinami (6), Webb (6), Coulombe (7), Baumann (7), Ci.Pérez (9), Cano (9) and Rutschman; Verlander, Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Baumann 10-1. L_Pressly 3-5. Sv_Cano (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (15). Houston, J.Abreu (16), Maldonado (14).
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|101
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|200
|30x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Ryan, Keuchel (6) and Vázquez; Phillips, Law (8), A.Young (9) and Stephenson. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Ryan 10-10. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (15), Kirilloff (9). Cincinnati, Benson (11).
|Chicago
|000
|033
|000
|—
|6
|15
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|1
Clevinger, and Grandal; Adon, Ferrer (6), C.Abbott (6), Ward (9) and Ruiz. W_Clevinger 8-8. L_Adon 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (36). Washington, Do.Smith (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
Butto, Hartwig (7), Bickford (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez; Cabrera, Puk (6), D.Robertson (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Bickford 5-5. L_Scott 8-5. Sv_Ottavino (11). HRs_New York, McNeil (10).
|Philadelphia
|021
|103
|000
|—
|7
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Wheeler, Soto (7), Strahm (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto; Wright, Tonkin (5), Luetge (8) and S.Murphy. W_Wheeler 12-6. L_Wright 0-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Rojas (2), Harper (18), Realmuto (19), Castellanos (25), Schwarber (45). Atlanta, Albies (31).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
F.Peralta, Uribe (7), Wilson (8) and Willi.Contreras; Wainwright, King (8), Helsley (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Wainwright 5-11. L_F.Peralta 12-9. Sv_Helsley (12). HRs_St. Louis, Wills.Contreras (20).
