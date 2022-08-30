AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston0011000002100
Minnesota00013000x470

Bello, Strahm (5), Schreiber (5), Z.Kelly (6), Ort (7) and McGuire; Bundy, Thielbar (5), Duran (7), Jax (8), J.López (9) and León. W_Thielbar 3-2. L_Bello 0-4. Sv_J.López (23).

New York001100010360
Los Angeles01012000x490

Montas, Holmes (7), Luetge (8) and Trevino; Suarez, Tepera (7), Quijada (8), Herget (9) and Thaiss. W_Suarez 5-6. L_Montas 4-11. Sv_Herget (4). HRs_New York, Rizzo (29), Judge (50). Los Angeles, Rengifo (11), Ford (1), Ohtani (29).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago001102000004140
Toronto00000031001590

(11 innings)

Assad, Uelmen (6), Rodríguez (7), Hughes (8), Leiter Jr. (10) and W.Contreras, Gomes; Berríos, Mayza (6), Bass (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9), García (10) and Jansen. W_García 3-4. L_Leiter Jr. 2-6. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles0020000001371
Miami1001000000271

(10 innings)

Grove, Price (5), Ferguson (6), Phillips (7), Bickford (8), Kimbrel (9), Martin (10) and W.Smith; P.López, Scott (7), Okert (8), Floro (9), Brazoban (10) and Stallings. W_Kimbrel 4-5. L_Brazoban 0-1. Sv_Martin (1). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (19).

St. Louis06200400113140
Cincinnati000040000471

Mikolas, Stratton (5), Zack.Thompson (7), Woodford (9) and Knizner; C.Anderson, Detwiler (2), Kuhnel (4), Sanmartin (5), Strickland (6), Warren (7), Gibaut (8), Lopez (9) and Robinson. W_Stratton 7-4. L_C.Anderson 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5). Cincinnati, Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).

Pittsburgh0000410005101
Milwaukee0030000227111

Wilson, Stout (4), Y.Ramirez (5), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8) and Delay, Heineman; Burnes, Suter (7), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_D.Williams 5-3. L_Crowe 5-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cruz (11), Castro (5). Milwaukee, Mitchell (1), Hiura (14).

Philadelphia2113000007111
Arizona00066001x13101

Suárez, C.Sánchez (4), Bellatti (5), Alvarado (7), Hand (8) and Realmuto; Bumgarner, Frias (4), C.Smith (7), Moronta (9) and C.Kelly. W_Frias 1-0. L_C.Sánchez 2-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (36). Arizona, Garrett (2).

