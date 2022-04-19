AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota202000040890
Boston0000101013110

Bundy, Smith (6), Duran (7), Jax (8) and G.Sánchez; R.Hill, P.Valdez (5), Crawford (7), Sawamura (8) and Vázquez. W_Bundy 2-0. L_R.Hill 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Garlick (1), Polanco (2). Boston, Vázquez (1).

Los Angeles020001000360
Houston20020121x890

Lorenzen, Mayers (4), Au.Warren (6), Bradley (6), Rosenberg (8) and Stassi; L.Garcia, Maton (6), Montero (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_L.Garcia 1-0. L_Lorenzen 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Stassi (2). Houston, Alvarez (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay000110000261
Chicago02000011x470

McClanahan, Adam (7), Springs (7), Guerra (8) and Zunino; Hendricks, K.Thompson (5), Robertson (9) and W.Contreras. W_K.Thompson 2-0. L_Adam 0-1. Sv_Robertson (4). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (1), Schwindel (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh000100000180
Milwaukee10050000x660

Z.Thompson, Peters (5), Fletcher (8) and Pérez; Lauer, Gustave (7), Milner (8), Ureña (9) and Narváez. W_Lauer 1-0. L_Z.Thompson 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (1).

Philadelphia000000010150
Colorado00000220x490

Aa.Nola, Alvarado (6), Norwood (7), Knebel (8) and Realmuto; Kuhl, Kinley (7), Estévez (8), Chacín (8), Colomé (9) and E.Díaz. W_Kuhl 1-0. L_Aa.Nola 1-2. Sv_Colomé (1). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (1).

Cincinnati100000000160
San Diego20010010x470

Lodolo, Strickland (6), Santillan (7), B.Farmer (8) and Stephenson; Manaea, S.Wilson (7), Johnson (8), Rogers (9) and Alfaro. W_Manaea 2-1. L_Lodolo 0-2. Sv_Rogers (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Pham (1). San Diego, Machado (2).

