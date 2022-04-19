AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|202
|000
|040
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
|11
|0
Bundy, Smith (6), Duran (7), Jax (8) and G.Sánchez; R.Hill, P.Valdez (5), Crawford (7), Sawamura (8) and Vázquez. W_Bundy 2-0. L_R.Hill 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Garlick (1), Polanco (2). Boston, Vázquez (1).
|Los Angeles
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|200
|201
|21x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Lorenzen, Mayers (4), Au.Warren (6), Bradley (6), Rosenberg (8) and Stassi; L.Garcia, Maton (6), Montero (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_L.Garcia 1-0. L_Lorenzen 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Stassi (2). Houston, Alvarez (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|020
|000
|11x
|—
|4
|7
|0
McClanahan, Adam (7), Springs (7), Guerra (8) and Zunino; Hendricks, K.Thompson (5), Robertson (9) and W.Contreras. W_K.Thompson 2-0. L_Adam 0-1. Sv_Robertson (4). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (1), Schwindel (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|500
|00x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Z.Thompson, Peters (5), Fletcher (8) and Pérez; Lauer, Gustave (7), Milner (8), Ureña (9) and Narváez. W_Lauer 1-0. L_Z.Thompson 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (1).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Aa.Nola, Alvarado (6), Norwood (7), Knebel (8) and Realmuto; Kuhl, Kinley (7), Estévez (8), Chacín (8), Colomé (9) and E.Díaz. W_Kuhl 1-0. L_Aa.Nola 1-2. Sv_Colomé (1). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (1).
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|San Diego
|200
|100
|10x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Lodolo, Strickland (6), Santillan (7), B.Farmer (8) and Stephenson; Manaea, S.Wilson (7), Johnson (8), Rogers (9) and Alfaro. W_Manaea 2-1. L_Lodolo 0-2. Sv_Rogers (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Pham (1). San Diego, Machado (2).
