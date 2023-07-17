AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
McClanahan, Adam (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Dunning, Leclerc (8), Chapman (9) and Garver. W_Chapman 5-2. L_Fairbanks 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (13). Texas, Duran (13).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Manning, Holton (6), White (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Lyles, C.Hernández (7), Clarke (8), Cuas (8), Coleman (9) and Fermin. W_White 2-2. L_Clarke 1-4. Sv_Lange (15).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|105
|000
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|120
|010
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Sheehan, Almonte (6), Vesia (7), Ferguson (8), Brasier (9) and W.Smith; G.Rodriguez, Baker (6), Baumann (7), Vespi (7) and Rutschman. W_Sheehan 3-0. L_Baker 3-3. Sv_Brasier (2). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (12). Baltimore, Rutschman (13).
|Cleveland
|000
|214
|211
|—
|11
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Curry, M.Kelly (4), Hentges (5), Sandlin (7), Morris (8), Clase (9) and B.Naylor; Priester, Ramirez (6), Moreta (8), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Rodríguez. W_M.Kelly 1-0. L_Priester 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Rosario (3), Giménez (8), J.Naylor (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|011
|100
|—
|4
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|023
|00x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Luzardo, Chargois (5), Floro (6), Hoeing (7), Puk (8) and Fortes; Mikolas, Tepera (7), Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Herrera. W_Mikolas 6-5. L_Floro 3-5. Sv_J.Hicks (8). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (11), Sánchez (10).
|Washington
|200
|201
|200
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|010
|002
|200
|—
|5
|9
|0
Gore, M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8) and Ruiz; Smyly, Palencia (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Merryweather (9) and Gomes, Barnhart. W_Gore 5-7. L_Smyly 7-7. Sv_Finnegan (12). HRs_Washington, Candelario (14), Ruiz (11). Chicago, Happ (8), Wisdom (16).
