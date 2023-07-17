AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay110000000250
Texas000002001360

McClanahan, Adam (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Dunning, Leclerc (8), Chapman (9) and Garver. W_Chapman 5-2. L_Fairbanks 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (13). Texas, Duran (13).

Detroit000000030352
Kansas City000200000260

Manning, Holton (6), White (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Lyles, C.Hernández (7), Clarke (8), Cuas (8), Coleman (9) and Fermin. W_White 2-2. L_Clarke 1-4. Sv_Lange (15).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles0001050006110
Baltimore120010000470

Sheehan, Almonte (6), Vesia (7), Ferguson (8), Brasier (9) and W.Smith; G.Rodriguez, Baker (6), Baumann (7), Vespi (7) and Rutschman. W_Sheehan 3-0. L_Baker 3-3. Sv_Brasier (2). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (12). Baltimore, Rutschman (13).

Cleveland00021421111121
Pittsburgh000000000040

Curry, M.Kelly (4), Hentges (5), Sandlin (7), Morris (8), Clase (9) and B.Naylor; Priester, Ramirez (6), Moreta (8), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Rodríguez. W_M.Kelly 1-0. L_Priester 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Rosario (3), Giménez (8), J.Naylor (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0100111004121
St. Louis00102300x6111

Luzardo, Chargois (5), Floro (6), Hoeing (7), Puk (8) and Fortes; Mikolas, Tepera (7), Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Herrera. W_Mikolas 6-5. L_Floro 3-5. Sv_J.Hicks (8). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (11), Sánchez (10).

Washington2002012007110
Chicago010002200590

Gore, M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8) and Ruiz; Smyly, Palencia (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Merryweather (9) and Gomes, Barnhart. W_Gore 5-7. L_Smyly 7-7. Sv_Finnegan (12). HRs_Washington, Candelario (14), Ruiz (11). Chicago, Happ (8), Wisdom (16).

