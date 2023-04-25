AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|013
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|310
|00x
|—
|5
|13
|0
Sale, Brasier (6), Bernardino (7) and Wong; Kremer, Akin (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Cano (9) and McCann. W_Kremer 2-0. L_Sale 1-2. Sv_Cano (1). HRs_Boston, Casas (3), Devers (9).
|Houston
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|204
|001
|10x
|—
|8
|14
|0
Urquidy, Martinez (3), Stanek (6), Blanco (7) and Maldonado; Bradley, K.Kelly (6), Cleavinger (8), Beeks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Bradley 3-0. L_Urquidy 1-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (3), Peña (4).
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Toronto
|000
|400
|10x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Lynn, Santos (6), Middleton (7), Diekman (7) and Grandal; Bassitt, Pop (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Bassitt 3-2. L_Lynn 0-3. Sv_Romano (8). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (2).
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|003
|101
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Brito, Weissert (3), A.Abreu (5), W.Peralta (7), J.Cordero (8) and Trevino; S.Gray, Jax (8), Moran (9) and Vázquez. W_S.Gray 3-0. L_Brito 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (6).
|Oakland
|232
|000
|001
|3
|—
|11
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|005
|100
|2
|—
|10
|13
|0
(10 innings)
Waldichuk, Kaprielian (6), Jackson (7), Oller (8), Familia (10) and Langeliers; Suarez, Davidson (6), Wantz (8), Barría (9) and Wallach. W_Oller 1-0. L_Barría 1-1. Sv_Familia (2). HRs_Oakland, Rooker (6), Aguilar (4), K.Smith (1). Los Angeles, Drury (3), Wallach (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|410
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Gomber, Bird (6), Johnson (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz; Quantrill, Sandlin (4), Herrin (5), Curry (6) and Zunino, Viloria. W_Gomber 1-4. L_Quantrill 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Profar (3).
|Texas
|032
|100
|000
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|103
|000
|021
|—
|7
|8
|0
Eovaldi, Dunning (7), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (9) and León, Heim; Lodolo, Farmer (5), Gibaut (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Stephenson, Maile. W_Alex.Díaz 1-1. L_Leclerc 0-1. HRs_Texas, Jung (5).
|Detroit
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Boyd, Cisnero (6), Holton (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Rea, Wilson (6), Claudio (8), Cousins (8) and Willi.Contreras. W_Boyd 1-1. L_Rea 0-1. Sv_Lange (2). HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (4). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (1), Brosseau (3).
|Kansas City
|101
|010
|010
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Arizona
|022
|000
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Keller, C.Hernández (5), Cuas (7), A.Chapman (8) and Perez; Henry, K.Nelson (5), McGough (6), M.Castro (7), Chafin (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Chafin 2-0. L_A.Chapman 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|2
|Atlanta
|001
|223
|03x
|—
|11
|12
|2
E.Cabrera, Okert (5), Nolin (6) and Stallings; Strider, J.Jiménez (9) and Murphy. W_Strider 3-0. L_E.Cabrera 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Murphy (6), Hilliard (3), E.Rosario (2), Riley (5).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|40x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Montgomery, VerHagen (7), J.Hicks (8) and Wills.Contreras; Cobb, and Bart, Sabol. W_Cobb 1-1. L_Montgomery 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, J.Davis (5).
