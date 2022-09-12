INTERLEAGUE

Texas000000210361
Miami000020000250

Otto, Hernández (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Rogers, Nance (7), Okert (8), Brigham (8) and Stallings. W_Hernández 2-2. L_Okert 5-3. Sv_Leclerc (5).

