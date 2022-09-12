INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Otto, Hernández (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Rogers, Nance (7), Okert (8), Brigham (8) and Stallings. W_Hernández 2-2. L_Okert 5-3. Sv_Leclerc (5).
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 4:56 pm
