AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|101
|002
|10x
|—
|5
|7
|2
Archer, Megill (6), Pagán (7), Davis (8) and Sánchez; Taillon, Weissert (6), Peralta (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Weissert 2-0. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Holmes (19). HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (14). New York, Gonzalez (4), Judge (54), Kiner-Falefa (2).
|Toronto
|011
|010
|013
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
Gausman, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Pop (9) and Kirk; Baumann, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Hall (8), Sulser (9) and Rutschman. W_Gausman 11-9. L_Baumann 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernández (20). Baltimore, Santander (27).
