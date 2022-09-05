AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000020000260
New York10100210x572

Archer, Megill (6), Pagán (7), Davis (8) and Sánchez; Taillon, Weissert (6), Peralta (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Weissert 2-0. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Holmes (19). HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (14). New York, Gonzalez (4), Judge (54), Kiner-Falefa (2).

Toronto0110100137140
Baltimore100001010380

Gausman, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Pop (9) and Kirk; Baumann, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Hall (8), Sulser (9) and Rutschman. W_Gausman 11-9. L_Baumann 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernández (20). Baltimore, Santander (27).

