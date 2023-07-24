AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City020002100571
Cleveland0000012003101

Yarbrough, Cuas (7), C.Hernández (8), Barlow (9) and Perez; Allen, Norris (8) and Fry. W_Yarbrough 3-5. L_Allen 4-3. Sv_Barlow (12). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (17), M.Garcia (4).

Seattle0000100020390
Minnesota0000200011480

(10 innings)

Castillo, Topa (8), Muñoz (9), Sewald (10) and Murphy; Maeda, Moran (7), Balazovic (8), Jax (9), J.López (10) and Vázquez. W_J.López 4-2. L_Sewald 3-1. HRs_Seattle, Murphy (7), Wong (2).

Texas2301003009101
Houston4000203011092

Jon.Gray, Leclerc (6), Chapman (7), Burke (8), Speas (9) and Heim; Bielak, Mushinski (5), P.Maton (7), Stanek (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 3-2. L_Speas 0-2. HRs_Texas, Jung (20), J.Smith (4). Houston, McCormick (13).

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco000001000140
Detroit10101002x5120

Stripling, Alexander (7), R.Walker (8) and Bailey; Skubal, Cisnero (6), Holton (7), Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_Skubal 1-1. L_Stripling 0-4. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (13). Detroit, Short (5).

Baltimore010001001350
Philadelphia000010010272

Kremer, Coulombe (8), Baker (8), C.Pérez (9) and McCann; Sánchez, Hoffman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs. W_Baker 4-3. L_Kimbrel 6-2. Sv_C.Pérez (1). HRs_Baltimore, Westburg (1), Mountcastle (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado00020222210161
Washington000000132672

Bird, Kauffmann (3), Hand (7), Hollowell (8), Koch (9) and E.Díaz; Corbin, R.Garcia (7), C.Abbott (8) and Ruiz. W_Kauffmann 1-3. L_Corbin 6-11. HRs_Colorado, N.Jones (9). Washington, Candelario (16).

Cincinnati002000000261
Milwaukee100001001370

Ashcraft, B.Farmer (6), Young (7), Cruz (7), Law (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson; Rea, Milner (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras. W_D.Williams 5-2. L_A.Díaz 3-2. HRs_Cincinnati, De La Cruz (6). Milwaukee, Frelick (1).

