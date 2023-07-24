AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|100
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|10
|1
Yarbrough, Cuas (7), C.Hernández (8), Barlow (9) and Perez; Allen, Norris (8) and Fry. W_Yarbrough 3-5. L_Allen 4-3. Sv_Barlow (12). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (17), M.Garcia (4).
|Seattle
|000
|010
|002
|0
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|001
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Castillo, Topa (8), Muñoz (9), Sewald (10) and Murphy; Maeda, Moran (7), Balazovic (8), Jax (9), J.López (10) and Vázquez. W_J.López 4-2. L_Sewald 3-1. HRs_Seattle, Murphy (7), Wong (2).
|Texas
|230
|100
|300
|—
|9
|10
|1
|Houston
|400
|020
|301
|—
|10
|9
|2
Jon.Gray, Leclerc (6), Chapman (7), Burke (8), Speas (9) and Heim; Bielak, Mushinski (5), P.Maton (7), Stanek (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 3-2. L_Speas 0-2. HRs_Texas, Jung (20), J.Smith (4). Houston, McCormick (13).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Detroit
|101
|010
|02x
|—
|5
|12
|0
Stripling, Alexander (7), R.Walker (8) and Bailey; Skubal, Cisnero (6), Holton (7), Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_Skubal 1-1. L_Stripling 0-4. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (13). Detroit, Short (5).
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|7
|2
Kremer, Coulombe (8), Baker (8), C.Pérez (9) and McCann; Sánchez, Hoffman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs. W_Baker 4-3. L_Kimbrel 6-2. Sv_C.Pérez (1). HRs_Baltimore, Westburg (1), Mountcastle (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|202
|222
|—
|10
|16
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|132
|—
|6
|7
|2
Bird, Kauffmann (3), Hand (7), Hollowell (8), Koch (9) and E.Díaz; Corbin, R.Garcia (7), C.Abbott (8) and Ruiz. W_Kauffmann 1-3. L_Corbin 6-11. HRs_Colorado, N.Jones (9). Washington, Candelario (16).
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
Ashcraft, B.Farmer (6), Young (7), Cruz (7), Law (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson; Rea, Milner (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras. W_D.Williams 5-2. L_A.Díaz 3-2. HRs_Cincinnati, De La Cruz (6). Milwaukee, Frelick (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.