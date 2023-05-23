AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000000000030
Cleveland01000020x340

J.Lambert, Scholtens (2), Crochet (7), Santos (7) and Grandal; Gaddis, Hentges (7), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Gaddis 1-1. L_Scholtens 0-2. Sv_Clase (16). HRs_Cleveland, Zunino (3).

Toronto0002000024112
Tampa Bay03100110x670

Bassitt, Bass (7), Hatch (8) and Kirk; Kelley, Fleming (3), Littell (9), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Fleming 1-0. L_Bassitt 5-3. Sv_Fairbanks (5). HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (2), Varsho (7). Tampa Bay, Siri (7), Arozarena (11), Raley (9).

Detroit30200000038110
Kansas City3000200000551

(10 innings)

Lorenzen, Vest (6), Shreve (7), Lange (8), Cisnero (10) and Haase; Singer, J.Taylor (4), A.Garrett (6), Cuas (6), Clarke (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9), Staumont (10) and Perez. W_Lange 2-0. L_S.Barlow 1-3. Sv_Cisnero (1). HRs_Detroit, Vierling (4). Kansas City, Pasquantino (9), Perez (11), Bradley Jr. (1).

Boston000001000140
Los Angeles01000001x250

Houck, K.Crawford (7) and C.Wong; Barría, Loup (6), Devenski (6), Silseth (8) and Thaiss. W_Silseth 1-1. L_K.Crawford 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (3).

Oakland000000020250
Seattle23001203x11130

Muller, Martínez (6), Fujinami (7) and Langeliers; L.Castillo, Then (7), Speier (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh. W_L.Castillo 3-2. L_Muller 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (10), Caballero (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas000001012470
Pittsburgh01000050x6110

Dunning, Sborz (6), J.Barlow (7), J.Hernández (8) and Heim; Ortiz, Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Ortiz 1-2. L_Sborz 1-2. HRs_Texas, Jung (10). Pittsburgh, Marcano (2).

San Francisco400000000450
Minnesota000000010142

Brebbia, Manaea (2), Beck (5), Ty.Rogers (8), S.Alexander (9) and Bailey; Ober, Pagán (6), Jax (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez. W_Manaea 2-2. L_Ober 3-1. Sv_S.Alexander (1). HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (9). Minnesota, Garlick (2).

Houston02012502012151
Milwaukee010000100260

Javier, S.Martinez (7), Mushinski (8), Stanek (9) and Maldonado, Salazar; Burnes, Peguero (6), Milner (6), Cousins (7), Megill (8), Brosseau (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Javier 5-1. L_Burnes 4-4. HRs_Houston, Julks (3), Maldonado (3), Dubón (1), Alvarez (12). Milwaukee, Tellez (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis0300100100570
Cincinnati2020100001681

(10 innings)

Montgomery, Pallante (5), Hicks (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Barrera; Williamson, B.Farmer (5), Sims (7), Young (8), Alex.Díaz (8), Gibaut (10) and Casali, Maile. W_Gibaut 4-1. L_Helsley 2-3. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (8). Cincinnati, Steer (6).

Arizona0300100116100
Philadelphia000200100362

Henry, Adams (6), M.Castro (7), K.Nelson (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno; Wheeler, Vasquez (7), Hoffman (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Henry 2-1. L_Wheeler 3-4. Sv_Chafin (7). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (8), P.Smith (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (12), Stott (5).

Los Angeles0102311008120
Atlanta400010010690

Stone, Phillips (5), Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Bickford (8), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Morton, Jiménez (6), Minter (6), Yates (8), Luetge (9) and S.Murphy. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Morton 5-4. Sv_Graterol (3). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (8), F.Freeman (9). Atlanta, E.Rosario (5).

Miami0011000103110
Colorado20000120x571

E.Cabrera, Chargois (7), Okert (8) and Stallings; C.Anderson, Bird (6), Lawrence (8), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Bird 1-0. L_E.Cabrera 3-4. Sv_P.Johnson (9). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (4).

