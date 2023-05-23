AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|4
|0
J.Lambert, Scholtens (2), Crochet (7), Santos (7) and Grandal; Gaddis, Hentges (7), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Gaddis 1-1. L_Scholtens 0-2. Sv_Clase (16). HRs_Cleveland, Zunino (3).
|Toronto
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|031
|001
|10x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Bassitt, Bass (7), Hatch (8) and Kirk; Kelley, Fleming (3), Littell (9), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Fleming 1-0. L_Bassitt 5-3. Sv_Fairbanks (5). HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (2), Varsho (7). Tampa Bay, Siri (7), Arozarena (11), Raley (9).
|Detroit
|302
|000
|000
|3
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|020
|000
|0
|—
|5
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Lorenzen, Vest (6), Shreve (7), Lange (8), Cisnero (10) and Haase; Singer, J.Taylor (4), A.Garrett (6), Cuas (6), Clarke (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9), Staumont (10) and Perez. W_Lange 2-0. L_S.Barlow 1-3. Sv_Cisnero (1). HRs_Detroit, Vierling (4). Kansas City, Pasquantino (9), Perez (11), Bradley Jr. (1).
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Houck, K.Crawford (7) and C.Wong; Barría, Loup (6), Devenski (6), Silseth (8) and Thaiss. W_Silseth 1-1. L_K.Crawford 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (3).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Seattle
|230
|012
|03x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Muller, Martínez (6), Fujinami (7) and Langeliers; L.Castillo, Then (7), Speier (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh. W_L.Castillo 3-2. L_Muller 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (10), Caballero (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|012
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|50x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Dunning, Sborz (6), J.Barlow (7), J.Hernández (8) and Heim; Ortiz, Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Ortiz 1-2. L_Sborz 1-2. HRs_Texas, Jung (10). Pittsburgh, Marcano (2).
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|2
Brebbia, Manaea (2), Beck (5), Ty.Rogers (8), S.Alexander (9) and Bailey; Ober, Pagán (6), Jax (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez. W_Manaea 2-2. L_Ober 3-1. Sv_S.Alexander (1). HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (9). Minnesota, Garlick (2).
|Houston
|020
|125
|020
|—
|12
|15
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
Javier, S.Martinez (7), Mushinski (8), Stanek (9) and Maldonado, Salazar; Burnes, Peguero (6), Milner (6), Cousins (7), Megill (8), Brosseau (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Javier 5-1. L_Burnes 4-4. HRs_Houston, Julks (3), Maldonado (3), Dubón (1), Alvarez (12). Milwaukee, Tellez (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|030
|010
|010
|0
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|202
|010
|000
|1
|—
|6
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Montgomery, Pallante (5), Hicks (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Barrera; Williamson, B.Farmer (5), Sims (7), Young (8), Alex.Díaz (8), Gibaut (10) and Casali, Maile. W_Gibaut 4-1. L_Helsley 2-3. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (8). Cincinnati, Steer (6).
|Arizona
|030
|010
|011
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|6
|2
Henry, Adams (6), M.Castro (7), K.Nelson (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno; Wheeler, Vasquez (7), Hoffman (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Henry 2-1. L_Wheeler 3-4. Sv_Chafin (7). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (8), P.Smith (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (12), Stott (5).
|Los Angeles
|010
|231
|100
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|400
|010
|010
|—
|6
|9
|0
Stone, Phillips (5), Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Bickford (8), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Morton, Jiménez (6), Minter (6), Yates (8), Luetge (9) and S.Murphy. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Morton 5-4. Sv_Graterol (3). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (8), F.Freeman (9). Atlanta, E.Rosario (5).
|Miami
|001
|100
|010
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Colorado
|200
|001
|20x
|—
|5
|7
|1
E.Cabrera, Chargois (7), Okert (8) and Stallings; C.Anderson, Bird (6), Lawrence (8), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Bird 1-0. L_E.Cabrera 3-4. Sv_P.Johnson (9). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (4).
