AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|011
|012
|500
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Toronto
|020
|001
|001
|—
|4
|7
|0
Dunning, C.Stratton (7), M.Pérez (8), Kennedy (9) and Heim; Bassitt, Green (6), G.Cabrera (7), Francis (7) and Kirk. W_Dunning 10-6. L_Bassitt 14-8. HRs_Texas, Carter (1), Heim (16). Toronto, Biggio (9).
|Tampa Bay
|101
|032
|000
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
Glasnow, K.Kelly (7), Diekman (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto; S.Gray, Floro (5), Headrick (6), Winder (8) and Jeffers. W_Glasnow 9-5. L_S.Gray 7-7. Sv_Fairbanks (23). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (8), Y.Díaz (20). Minnesota, Kepler (22), Lewis (12).
|Oakland
|010
|010
|101
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
M.Miller, Waldichuk (3), May (9) and Langeliers; Valdez, Maton (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Waldichuk 3-7. L_Valdez 11-10. HRs_Oakland, Rooker (24), Langeliers (18), Noda (15).
|Los Angeles
|020
|100
|000
|23
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|000
|20
|—
|5
|10
|1
(11 innings)
Detmers, J.Soriano (8), Loup (9), J.Marte (10), Herget (11) and O'Hoppe; Gilbert, Brash (8), Muñoz (9), Topa (10), Thornton (11), Speier (11), Campbell (11) and Raleigh, O'Keefe. W_J.Marte 1-0. L_Thornton 0-2. Sv_Herget (1). HRs_Los Angeles, O'Hoppe (10), Drury (21). Seattle, Raleigh (28), J.Rodríguez (30).
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|103
|010
|000
|—
|5
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|151
|02x
|—
|11
|13
|1
Hudson, Pallante (5), VerHagen (7), A.Suárez (8), J.Barnes (8) and Wills.Contreras; Kremer, Hall (5), J.Webb (6), J.López (7), Coulombe (8), Fujinami (9) and Rutschman. W_Hall 1-0. L_Hudson 6-2. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (14), Henderson (25).
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|100
|1
|—
|4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|102
|000
|000
|2
|—
|5
|12
|3
(10 innings)
G.Williams, Hentges (7), R.López (7), M.Moore (8), De Los Santos (8), Clase (10) and B.Naylor; Cobb, Ta.Rogers (6), Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (7), Doval (8), L.Jackson (10) and Bart, Sabol. W_L.Jackson 2-2. L_Clase 2-9. HRs_Cleveland, J.Naylor (17). San Francisco, Yastrzemski (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|101
|033
|000
|2
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|020
|202
|0
|—
|8
|9
|2
(10 innings)
Morton, Lee (7), J.Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9), Yates (10) and d'Arnaud; T.Walker, Bellatti (6), Covey (8), Alvarado (10) and Stubbs. W_Iglesias 4-4. L_Alvarado 0-2. Sv_Yates (4). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (16), Acuña Jr. (36). Philadelphia, Turner (25), Harper (16).
|Washington
|002
|201
|100
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Corbin, Weems (7), Ferrer (9) and K.Ruiz; A.Jackson, H.Stratton (5), Bolton (7), J.Hernandez (9) and E.Rodríguez. W_Corbin 10-13. L_A.Jackson 1-3. HRs_Washington, Abrams (18), Do.Smith (8).
|Atlanta
|003
|001
|100
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|210
|00x
|—
|7
|8
|2
Wright, Stephens (4), Johnson (7) and Murphy; Lorenzen, Hoffman (6), G.Soto (7), Strahm (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Lorenzen 9-9. L_Wright 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (23). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (50), Harris II (16). Philadelphia, Marsh (10).
|Arizona
|000
|200
|011
|—
|4
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Davies, K.Nelson (5), Frías (7), Ginkel (8), Sewald (9) and Zavala, Herrera; Quintana, Reid-Foley (6), B.Raley (7), Gott (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Narváez. W_Ginkel 9-0. L_Dr.Smith 4-6. Sv_Sewald (33). HRs_Arizona, Pham (16). New York, McNeil (8).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|103
|025
|01x
|—
|12
|17
|0
Luzardo, Castano (6), Stallings (8) and Fortes; Woodruff, and Willi.Contreras. W_Woodruff 5-1. L_Luzardo 9-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Canha (10).
|Chicago
|001
|011
|002
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|300
|—
|4
|7
|0
Wicks, Cuas (7), Smyly (7), Fulmer (9) and Gomes, Amaya; Freeland, Koch (7), J.Lawrence (8), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_Smyly 11-9. L_Kinley 0-2. Sv_Fulmer (2). HRs_Chicago, Morel (22).
|San Diego
|101
|203
|004
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|115
|000
|001
|—
|8
|9
|1
Avila, Kerr (3), L.García (6), Cosgrove (7), R.Suarez (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; Stone, Ferguson (6), Brasier (7), S.Miller (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_R.Suarez 3-2. L_E.Phillips 1-4. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (28), J.Soto (29), Bogaerts (18). Los Angeles, Betts (39), Muncy (35).
