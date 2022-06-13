AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|101
|071
|01x
|—
|11
|19
|3
Bradish, Gillaspie (5), Voth (5), Garcia (7) and Rutschman; Manoah, Merryweather (7), Cimber (7), Gage (8) and Kirk. W_Manoah 8-1. L_Bradish 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (15).
|Chicago
|200
|023
|002
|—
|9
|15
|0
|Detroit
|210
|002
|000
|—
|5
|12
|1
Lynn, Crick (5), Sousa (6), Banks (8), Graveman (9) and McGuire; R.García, Vest (5), Chafin (6), Foley (7), Fulmer (8), Jiménez (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Sousa 3-0. L_R.García 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (9). Detroit, W.Castro (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|011
|—
|3
|10
|0
Alcantara, Okert (8), Bass (9) and Stallings; Nola, Brogdon (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Domínguez 4-1. L_Bass 1-3.
|Pittsburgh
|010
|040
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|005
|11x
|—
|7
|14
|0
Keller, Banda (6), Stratton (6), De Los Santos (8) and Heineman; Zack.Thompson, McFarland (6), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Gallegos 2-2. L_Stratton 3-3. Sv_Helsley (5). HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (3), Chavis (6). St. Louis, Carlson (3), Goldschmidt (13).
