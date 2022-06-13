AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000000100150
Toronto10107101x11193

Bradish, Gillaspie (5), Voth (5), Garcia (7) and Rutschman; Manoah, Merryweather (7), Cimber (7), Gage (8) and Kirk. W_Manoah 8-1. L_Bradish 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (15).

Chicago2000230029150
Detroit2100020005121

Lynn, Crick (5), Sousa (6), Banks (8), Graveman (9) and McGuire; R.García, Vest (5), Chafin (6), Foley (7), Fulmer (8), Jiménez (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Sousa 3-0. L_R.García 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (9). Detroit, W.Castro (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami000010100260
Philadelphia0010000113100

Alcantara, Okert (8), Bass (9) and Stallings; Nola, Brogdon (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Domínguez 4-1. L_Bass 1-3.

Pittsburgh010040000571
St. Louis00000511x7140

Keller, Banda (6), Stratton (6), De Los Santos (8) and Heineman; Zack.Thompson, McFarland (6), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Gallegos 2-2. L_Stratton 3-3. Sv_Helsley (5). HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (3), Chavis (6). St. Louis, Carlson (3), Goldschmidt (13).

