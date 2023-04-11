AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000400000483
Minnesota001110000340

Cease, Lambert (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (8), R.López (8) and Grandal; Maeda, Thielbar (7), Moran (8), Moran (9) and Vázquez. W_Cease 2-0. L_Maeda 0-2. Sv_R.López (2). HRs_Chicago, Alberto (1).

New York200000000261
Cleveland01010010x340

Germán, Brewer (4), Hamilton (7) and Trevino; Bieber, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Hamilton 0-1. Sv_Clase (3).

Oakland100000000181
Baltimore20100101x560

Sears, Familia (6), Moll (6), Jackson (7), Acevedo (8) and Langeliers; Gibson, Baker (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Gibson 3-0. L_Sears 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (3), Rutschman (3), Hays (2).

Boston000000000030
Tampa Bay00000001x150

Pivetta, Winckowski (6), Martin (8) and C.Wong; Beeks, Fleming (3), Cleavinger (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Fairbanks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (3).

Kansas City100000100241
Texas10210700x11111

Greinke, Coleman (6), Cuas (6), Eaton (8) and Perez; Heaney, Burke (6), Dunning (8) and Heim, León. W_Heaney 1-1. L_Greinke 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (1). Texas, Seager (1), Heim (1), Ad.García (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston1312001008130
Pittsburgh010100000231

Valdez, Maton (8), S.Martinez (9) and Maldonado; R.Contreras, Crowe (4), Hernandez (7), Zastryzny (9) and Delay. W_Valdez 1-1. L_R.Contreras 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (1).

Seattle0001000010261
Chicago0002000001380

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Topa (7), Speier (8), Sewald (9), Brash (10) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Smyly, Alzolay (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9), K.Thompson (10) and Gomes. W_K.Thompson 1-0. L_Brash 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami000000300390
Philadelphia00504411x15200

Alcantara, Smeltzer (5) and Stallings; Strahm, Moore (6), Vasquez (7) and Stubbs. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Alcantara 1-1. HRs_Miami, Gurriel (1). Philadelphia, Cave (1), Bohm (3), Marsh (2).

San Diego000000000020
New York00200030x571

Darvish, T.Hill (7), D.Tapia (8) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Curtiss (6), D.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Darvish 0-1.

Cincinnati00000001214120
Atlanta00000111025100

(10 innings)

Ashcraft, B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Law (10) and Stephenson; Elder, Chavez (7), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9), Lee (10) and S.Murphy. W_Lee 1-0. L_Law 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (1).

St. Louis000201001462
Colorado00220210x7131

Matz, Z.Thompson (6), VerHagen (7), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Márquez, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Márquez 2-1. L_Matz 0-2.

Milwaukee000000000031
Arizona10002000x380

Miley, B.Wilson (6), Guerra (8) and Willi.Contreras; Gallen, McGough (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 1-1. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Chafin (2). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (2).

