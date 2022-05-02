AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Chicago
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Sandoval, Mayers (7) and Suzuki; Cease, Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Cease 3-1. L_Sandoval 1-1. Sv_Hendriks (5).
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Paddack, J.Smith (6), Jax (7), Pagán (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; Wells, Baker (6), Pérez (6), Bautista (7), Fry (9) and Chirinos, Bemboom. W_Paddack 1-2. L_Baker 1-1. Sv_Duran (1).
|New York
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
Montgomery, Loáisiga (6), M.Castro (7), Holmes (7), Green (9) and Trevino; Stripling, Phelps (5), Richards (6), Cimber (8), Y.García (9) and Heineman. W_Holmes 2-0. L_Y.García 0-2. Sv_Green (1). HRs_New York, Torres (3).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Gonzales, Misiewicz (7), Mills (8) and Torrens; Odorizzi, Stanek (7), Neris (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Odorizzi 2-2. L_Gonzales 1-3. Sv_Montero (2). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (7), Peña (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|4
|0
Greinke, Snider (7), Clarke (8) and Perez; Matz, Whitley (7), Wittgren (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner. W_Matz 3-1. L_Greinke 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (5). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|200
|020
|100
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|8
|1
Gallen, Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly; P.López, Head (5), Bleier (7), Scott (8), Sulser (9) and Stallings. W_Gallen 1-0. L_P.López 3-1. Sv_Kennedy (2). HRs_Arizona, D.Peralta (3).
|Atlanta
|000
|102
|020
|—
|5
|8
|1
|New York
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Fried, Matzek (7), McHugh (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Bassitt, May (8), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Fried 3-2. L_Bassitt 3-2. Sv_Jansen (7). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (7). New York, Canha (1).
