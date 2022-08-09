AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto0010010204120
Baltimore30200101x792

Kikuchi, Thornton (6), Richards (8) and Jansen; Lyles, Pérez (6), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Lyles 9-8. L_Kikuchi 4-6. Sv_Bautista (5). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (3), M.Chapman (22). Baltimore, Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13).

Los Angeles100000000150
Oakland000000000020

J.Suarez, Loup (8), Tepera (9) and K.Suzuki; Irvin, Jackson (9) and Murphy. W_J.Suarez 4-4. L_Irvin 6-9. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (6).

New York2020300029130
Seattle100100101461

Taillon, A.Chapman (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino; Gilbert, Murfee (5), Swanson (7), Brash (8), Borucki (9), Festa (9) and Raleigh. W_Taillon 11-2. L_Gilbert 10-5. HRs_New York, Donaldson (11), Judge (44). Seattle, Haniger (4), Raleigh (16).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati000100000190
New York20100002x572

Dunn, Gibaut (5), Cessa (7), Hendrix (8) and Papierski; Bassitt, Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 9-7. L_Dunn 0-1. HRs_New York, S.Marte (12).

Washington000001020380
Chicago00300120x6111

Sánchez, Cishek (6), Harvey (7), M.Thompson (8) and Ruiz; K.Thompson, Rucker (7), Hughes (8), Wick (9) and Contreras. W_K.Thompson 9-5. L_Sánchez 0-5. Sv_Wick (5). HRs_Washington, Voit (15), Meneses (2). Chicago, N.Velazquez (6), Morel (10).

Pittsburgh000000000031
Arizona00000102x360

Beede, Bañuelos (4), De Los Santos (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay; Gallen, Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gallen 7-2. L_Bañuelos 0-1. Sv_Kennedy (7).

San Francisco000100000170
San Diego000000000050

Wood, Brebbia (7), Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Snell, Martinez (6), Hader (9) and Alfaro, Nola. W_Wood 8-9. L_Snell 4-6. Sv_Doval (15).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

