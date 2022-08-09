AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|302
|001
|01x
|—
|7
|9
|2
Kikuchi, Thornton (6), Richards (8) and Jansen; Lyles, Pérez (6), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Lyles 9-8. L_Kikuchi 4-6. Sv_Bautista (5). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (3), M.Chapman (22). Baltimore, Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13).
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
J.Suarez, Loup (8), Tepera (9) and K.Suzuki; Irvin, Jackson (9) and Murphy. W_J.Suarez 4-4. L_Irvin 6-9. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (6).
|New York
|202
|030
|002
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Seattle
|100
|100
|101
|—
|4
|6
|1
Taillon, A.Chapman (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino; Gilbert, Murfee (5), Swanson (7), Brash (8), Borucki (9), Festa (9) and Raleigh. W_Taillon 11-2. L_Gilbert 10-5. HRs_New York, Donaldson (11), Judge (44). Seattle, Haniger (4), Raleigh (16).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
|New York
|201
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|7
|2
Dunn, Gibaut (5), Cessa (7), Hendrix (8) and Papierski; Bassitt, Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 9-7. L_Dunn 0-1. HRs_New York, S.Marte (12).
|Washington
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|003
|001
|20x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Sánchez, Cishek (6), Harvey (7), M.Thompson (8) and Ruiz; K.Thompson, Rucker (7), Hughes (8), Wick (9) and Contreras. W_K.Thompson 9-5. L_Sánchez 0-5. Sv_Wick (5). HRs_Washington, Voit (15), Meneses (2). Chicago, N.Velazquez (6), Morel (10).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|02x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Beede, Bañuelos (4), De Los Santos (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay; Gallen, Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gallen 7-2. L_Bañuelos 0-1. Sv_Kennedy (7).
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Wood, Brebbia (7), Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Snell, Martinez (6), Hader (9) and Alfaro, Nola. W_Wood 8-9. L_Snell 4-6. Sv_Doval (15).
